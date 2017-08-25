Oklahoma City No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma City will begin the 2017-18 campaign ranked first in the Preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll. The Stars received six first-place votes.

Texas Wesleyan claimed two first-place votes to rank second. Third-ranked Dalton State tallied one first-place vote. No. 4 and defending NAIA champion Grand View picked up three first-place votes. Keiser checked in at No. 6 while Wayland Baptist, Johnson & Wales (FL), Cardinal Stritch, William Woods and William Jessup completed the top 10.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.

Rank University (First-Place Votes) Points NAIA Finish 1 Oklahoma City (6) 283 6 2 Texas Wesleyan (2) 279 3 3 Dalton State (1) 265 T4 4 Grand View (3) 263 Champion 5 Keiser 234 T8 6 Wayland Baptist 232 7 7 Johnson & Wales (FL) 217 T8 8 Cardinal Stritch 216 2 9 William Woods 210 T4 10 William Jessup 185 T8 11 British Columbia 183 12 12 Our Lady of the Lake 135 15 13 The Master’s University 130 11 14 Arizona Christian 121 17 15 Taylor 97 Missed Cut 16 Southeastern (FL) 89 16 17 South Carolina Beaufort 88 Missed Cut 18 Madonna 86 T13 19 Coastal Georgia 73 Missed Cut 20 Victoria 69 DNQ 21 Northwestern (IA) 68 T13 22 Northwestern Ohio 64 DNQ 23 Lindsey Wilson 50 DNQ 24 Mount Mercy 43 DNQ 25 Oklahoma Wesleyan 38 Missed Cut

Others Receiving Votes: Point, 33; St. Ambrose, 27; Bellevue, 21; Lewis-Clark State, 15; Reinhardt, 16; Marian (IN), 12; University of the Cumberlands, 11; Embry-Riddle (AZ), 9; St. Gregory’s, 8; Cumberland, 6; Northwest Christian, 6; Indiana Wesleyan, 5; Webber International, 4; Missouri Valley, 2; Oregon Tech, 2; Point Park, 2; Rocky Mountain, 2; Bethany (KS), 1; Corban, 1