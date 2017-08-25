Oklahoma City No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma City will begin the 2017-18 campaign ranked first in the Preseason Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll. The Stars received six first-place votes.
Texas Wesleyan claimed two first-place votes to rank second. Third-ranked Dalton State tallied one first-place vote. No. 4 and defending NAIA champion Grand View picked up three first-place votes. Keiser checked in at No. 6 while Wayland Baptist, Johnson & Wales (FL), Cardinal Stritch, William Woods and William Jessup completed the top 10.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released September 29.
|Rank
|University (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|NAIA Finish
|1
|Oklahoma City (6)
|283
|6
|2
|Texas Wesleyan (2)
|279
|3
|3
|Dalton State (1)
|265
|T4
|4
|Grand View (3)
|263
|Champion
|5
|Keiser
|234
|T8
|6
|Wayland Baptist
|232
|7
|7
|Johnson & Wales (FL)
|217
|T8
|8
|Cardinal Stritch
|216
|2
|9
|William Woods
|210
|T4
|10
|William Jessup
|185
|T8
|11
|British Columbia
|183
|12
|12
|Our Lady of the Lake
|135
|15
|13
|The Master’s University
|130
|11
|14
|Arizona Christian
|121
|17
|15
|Taylor
|97
|Missed Cut
|16
|Southeastern (FL)
|89
|16
|17
|South Carolina Beaufort
|88
|Missed Cut
|18
|Madonna
|86
|T13
|19
|Coastal Georgia
|73
|Missed Cut
|20
|Victoria
|69
|DNQ
|21
|Northwestern (IA)
|68
|T13
|22
|Northwestern Ohio
|64
|DNQ
|23
|Lindsey Wilson
|50
|DNQ
|24
|Mount Mercy
|43
|DNQ
|25
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|38
|Missed Cut
Others Receiving Votes: Point, 33; St. Ambrose, 27; Bellevue, 21; Lewis-Clark State, 15; Reinhardt, 16; Marian (IN), 12; University of the Cumberlands, 11; Embry-Riddle (AZ), 9; St. Gregory’s, 8; Cumberland, 6; Northwest Christian, 6; Indiana Wesleyan, 5; Webber International, 4; Missouri Valley, 2; Oregon Tech, 2; Point Park, 2; Rocky Mountain, 2; Bethany (KS), 1; Corban, 1
