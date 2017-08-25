Oklahoma State No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State will open the season on top, as the Cowboys are ranked No. 1 in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.

Oklahoma State will host the 2018 NCAA Championship and enter the season on top thanks to seven first-place votes. Vanderbilt returns as No. 2, one spot lower than its top-ranked finish in the final regular season poll for the 2016-17 campaign.

Defending national champion Oklahoma actually received the most first-place votes with 10 but will begin the season ranked third.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Sept. 29.

Here’s a complete look at the preseason standings:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NCAA Championship finish 1 Oklahoma State (7) 507 Quarterfinals 2 Vanderbilt (4) 467 Semifinals 3 Oklahoma (10) 460 Champion 4 Baylor 398 Quarterfinals 5 Illinois (1) 397 Semifinals 6 Texas 376 12 7 LSU 368 9 8 USC 365 Quarterfinals 9 Oregon 332 Runner-up 10 Florida 309 DNQ 11 Wake Forest 301 DNQ 12 UNLV 273 Quarterfinals 13 Auburn 251 11 14 Stanford 241 Missed Cut 15 Virginia 222 10 16 Texas A&M 212 DNQ 17 Clemson 210 Missed Cut 18 Georgia Tech 177 DNQ 19 Alabama 174 Missed Cut 20 Florida State 169 14 21 Arizona State 156 Missed Cut 22 Texas Tech 129 DNQ 23 Kent State 105 Missed Cut 23 Pepperdine 105 13 25 Georgia 97 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Duke, 67; Ole Miss, 65; California, 48; UCF, 27; North Carolina, 22; USF, 20; South Carolina, 19; Iowa State, 16; Arkansas, 15; Washington, 11; Northwestern, 7; San Diego State, 6; Michigan, 5; Penn State, 4; Kentucky, 3; Purdue, 3; Colorado, 2; Lipscomb, 2; UCLA, 2; BYU, 1; Missouri, 1; NC State, 1; New Mexico, 1; North Florida, 1