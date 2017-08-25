Oklahoma State No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State will open the season on top, as the Cowboys are ranked No. 1 in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll.
Oklahoma State will host the 2018 NCAA Championship and enter the season on top thanks to seven first-place votes. Vanderbilt returns as No. 2, one spot lower than its top-ranked finish in the final regular season poll for the 2016-17 campaign.
Defending national champion Oklahoma actually received the most first-place votes with 10 but will begin the season ranked third.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Sept. 29.
Here’s a complete look at the preseason standings:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NCAA Championship finish
|1
|Oklahoma State (7)
|507
|Quarterfinals
|2
|Vanderbilt (4)
|467
|Semifinals
|3
|Oklahoma (10)
|460
|Champion
|4
|Baylor
|398
|Quarterfinals
|5
|Illinois (1)
|397
|Semifinals
|6
|Texas
|376
|12
|7
|LSU
|368
|9
|8
|USC
|365
|Quarterfinals
|9
|Oregon
|332
|Runner-up
|10
|Florida
|309
|DNQ
|11
|Wake Forest
|301
|DNQ
|12
|UNLV
|273
|Quarterfinals
|13
|Auburn
|251
|11
|14
|Stanford
|241
|Missed Cut
|15
|Virginia
|222
|10
|16
|Texas A&M
|212
|DNQ
|17
|Clemson
|210
|Missed Cut
|18
|Georgia Tech
|177
|DNQ
|19
|Alabama
|174
|Missed Cut
|20
|Florida State
|169
|14
|21
|Arizona State
|156
|Missed Cut
|22
|Texas Tech
|129
|DNQ
|23
|Kent State
|105
|Missed Cut
|23
|Pepperdine
|105
|13
|25
|Georgia
|97
|DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Duke, 67; Ole Miss, 65; California, 48; UCF, 27; North Carolina, 22; USF, 20; South Carolina, 19; Iowa State, 16; Arkansas, 15; Washington, 11; Northwestern, 7; San Diego State, 6; Michigan, 5; Penn State, 4; Kentucky, 3; Purdue, 3; Colorado, 2; Lipscomb, 2; UCLA, 2; BYU, 1; Missouri, 1; NC State, 1; New Mexico, 1; North Florida, 1
Comments