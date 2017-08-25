PGA Tour changes phone policy to allow spectator photos, videos during tourney rounds

The Northern Trust is the first FedEx Cup playoff event, but it’s also a first in another way.

This week’s event marked the first one in which a new spectator phone policy was introduced by the PGA Tour. Beginning with the action at Glen Oaks Club, spectators will now be allowed to take photos and video of on-course action during tournament rounds.

Photo and video of practice-round action was previously allowed, but this new policy extends that permission to actual tournament play.

This news comes as the European Tour announces its own new spectator phone policy at this week’s Made In Denmark tournament.

We officially launch our new phone 📱 policy this week. Keep them on silent & we look forward to seeing your pics 📷https://t.co/6XXS8Msfhh pic.twitter.com/xNFa7czjnN — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 23, 2017

For the PGA Tour, its new policy also allows spectator photo and videos taking during tournament days to be shared on social media platforms.

Live streaming and shot-by-shot coverage are still not allowed, and the new policy also states that phones must be on silent at all times and use of flash is prohibited.