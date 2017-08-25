Live blog: The Northern Trust, Round 2

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway, as the PGA Tour makes it’s first of four stops in this season-ending series at the Northern Trust. Second-round action is underway at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.
We are tracking all of Fridays second-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
- ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage
• • •
The Northern Trust tracker
UPDATE NO. 2 (1:03 p.m. ET): Dustin Johnson got it to 8 under before back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 4 and 5. That means he’s gone from a two-shot lead to co-leading. He’s there with Russell Henley (yet to start Round 2) and Jhonattan Vegas (second-round 65).
Rickie Fowler is now one back with one to play after birdies at Nos. 4 and 6.
UPDATE NO. 1 (11:30 a.m. ET): Dustin Johnson starts with a pair of birdies on the back nine (his front nine) and he’s now the solo leader at 7 under.
• • •
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Comments