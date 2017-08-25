Secret Service has spent nearly $60,000 on golf cart rentals this year

With more than 1,000 Secret Service agents having already hit federally mandated salary and overtime caps, USA Today reported this week on how much the agency is spending to protect President Donald Trump during trips to his various properties.

The expenses included about $60,000 spent on golf cart rentals alone this year, in which Trump has taken seven trips to Mar-a-Lago, Fla. and five trips to Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey. Each trip to Mar-a-Lago costs approximately $3 million, according to the report.

The Secret Service spent $13,500 on golf cart rentals for one trip to Bedminster in August, with weekly rental rates ranging from $500-$900 per cart.

This isn’t the first time Trump and golf carts have been in the news this year – he caused a bit of a stir on social media when someone posted video of Trump driving a golf cart on the green at Trump National.