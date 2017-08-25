Stricker: Tiger Woods 'looking forward to' being assistant captain at Presidents Cup

Amidst all of Tiger Woods’ injury issues, it was nice to see him embrace a mentorship role at last year’s Ryder Cup.

Expect a follow up at the Presidents Cup with no lack of gusto.

As Golf Channel reports, Woods is excited to work in a leadership role at next month’s Presidents Cup, played at Liberty National from Sept. 28-Oct. 1.

After serving as a vice captain to Davis Love III at last year’s Ryder Cup, Woods will be one of Steve Stricker’s assistants at the Presidents Cup.

Of course, that was announced a while ago. But after Woods underwent a fourth back surgery in April and was arrested on a DUI charge the next month, it was unclear whether he would show up for the Presidents Cup after all.

“A couple of months ago, he wasn’t feeling well enough to come,” Stricker told Golf Channel.

But Woods’ situation has improved, and he has re-emerged in the public eye.

Stricker iterated that Woods has said now he is feeling well enough to come and that the 41-year-old is excited to be in the middle of it all.

“It will be good to have him there. Guys are looking forward to it and I know he’s looking forward to it as well,” Stricker said. “He wants to get back in the mix, and I know he’s itching to get back out here, and this will be a first step for him.”

He may not be competing, but Woods being back in the picture at the Presidents Cup will be a welcome site.

