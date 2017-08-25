Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Texas-Tyler No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Men

Texas-Tyler ranked first in the Preseason Division III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Patriots claimed three first-place votes.

Second-ranked and defending NCAA champion Wittenberg tallied six first-place ballots. No. 3 Methodist (one), fifth-ranked Huntingdon (five), seventh-ranked Emory (1), and No. 11 Oglethorpe also received first-place votes. Guilford and Greensboro, ranked fourth and sixth, respectively. Rhodes checked in at No. 8 and was followed by Illinois Wesleyan and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Sept. 29.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NCAA Championship finish
1 Texas-Tyler (3) 379 3
2 Wittenberg (6) 367 Champion
3 Methodist (1) 351 7
4 Guilford 347 2
5 Huntingdon (5) 346 4
6 Greensboro 309 4
7 Emory (1) 289 12
8 Rhodes 276 8
9 Illinois Wesleyan 260 9
10 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 246 12
11 Oglethorpe (1) 242 Missed Cut
12 Mary Hardin-Baylor 237 11
13 Hope 231 6
14 LaGrange 204 10
15 Washington and Lee 195 14
16 Saint John’s (Minn) 164 15
17 Berry 103 DNQ
18 Concordia (Texas) 94 Missed Cut
19 La Verne 85 DNQ
20 Gustavus Adolphus 82 DNQ
21 Skidmore 77 DNQ
22 Williams 56 16
23 Christopher Newport 55 Missed Cut
24 St. Thomas (Minn.) 48 DNQ
25 Sewanee 45 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Transylvania, 42; St. John Fisher, 41; Redlands, 36; Pacific Lutheran, 31; Webster, 30; Rochester, 27; Centre, 26; Hampden-Sydney, 25; Carnegie Mellon, 22; Ohio Wesleyan, 19; Southwestern (Texas), 17; California Lutheran, 15; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 13; Kenyon, 12; Trinity (Texas), 11; Schreiner, 9; Birmingham-Southern, 7; Piedmont, 7; Augsburg, 6; Rutgers-Camden, 6; McDaniel, 5; Allegheny, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 4; NYU, 4; Otterbein, 4; Trinity (Conn.), 3; Wisconsin Lutheran, 3; Manhattanville, 2; Middlebury, 2; Babson, 1; Calvin, 1; Ferrum, 1; St. Norbert, 1

