Texas-Tyler No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler ranked first in the Preseason Division III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Patriots claimed three first-place votes.

Second-ranked and defending NCAA champion Wittenberg tallied six first-place ballots. No. 3 Methodist (one), fifth-ranked Huntingdon (five), seventh-ranked Emory (1), and No. 11 Oglethorpe also received first-place votes. Guilford and Greensboro, ranked fourth and sixth, respectively. Rhodes checked in at No. 8 and was followed by Illinois Wesleyan and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Sept. 29.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points NCAA Championship finish 1 Texas-Tyler (3) 379 3 2 Wittenberg (6) 367 Champion 3 Methodist (1) 351 7 4 Guilford 347 2 5 Huntingdon (5) 346 4 6 Greensboro 309 4 7 Emory (1) 289 12 8 Rhodes 276 8 9 Illinois Wesleyan 260 9 10 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 246 12 11 Oglethorpe (1) 242 Missed Cut 12 Mary Hardin-Baylor 237 11 13 Hope 231 6 14 LaGrange 204 10 15 Washington and Lee 195 14 16 Saint John’s (Minn) 164 15 17 Berry 103 DNQ 18 Concordia (Texas) 94 Missed Cut 19 La Verne 85 DNQ 20 Gustavus Adolphus 82 DNQ 21 Skidmore 77 DNQ 22 Williams 56 16 23 Christopher Newport 55 Missed Cut 24 St. Thomas (Minn.) 48 DNQ 25 Sewanee 45 DNQ

Others Receiving Votes: Transylvania, 42; St. John Fisher, 41; Redlands, 36; Pacific Lutheran, 31; Webster, 30; Rochester, 27; Centre, 26; Hampden-Sydney, 25; Carnegie Mellon, 22; Ohio Wesleyan, 19; Southwestern (Texas), 17; California Lutheran, 15; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 13; Kenyon, 12; Trinity (Texas), 11; Schreiner, 9; Birmingham-Southern, 7; Piedmont, 7; Augsburg, 6; Rutgers-Camden, 6; McDaniel, 5; Allegheny, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 4; NYU, 4; Otterbein, 4; Trinity (Conn.), 3; Wisconsin Lutheran, 3; Manhattanville, 2; Middlebury, 2; Babson, 1; Calvin, 1; Ferrum, 1; St. Norbert, 1