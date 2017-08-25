Texas-Tyler No. 1 in preseason Bushnell/Golfweek D-III Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler ranked first in the Preseason Division III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Patriots claimed three first-place votes.
Second-ranked and defending NCAA champion Wittenberg tallied six first-place ballots. No. 3 Methodist (one), fifth-ranked Huntingdon (five), seventh-ranked Emory (1), and No. 11 Oglethorpe also received first-place votes. Guilford and Greensboro, ranked fourth and sixth, respectively. Rhodes checked in at No. 8 and was followed by Illinois Wesleyan and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls will be released Sept. 29.
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|NCAA Championship finish
|1
|Texas-Tyler (3)
|379
|3
|2
|Wittenberg (6)
|367
|Champion
|3
|Methodist (1)
|351
|7
|4
|Guilford
|347
|2
|5
|Huntingdon (5)
|346
|4
|6
|Greensboro
|309
|4
|7
|Emory (1)
|289
|12
|8
|Rhodes
|276
|8
|9
|Illinois Wesleyan
|260
|9
|10
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|246
|12
|11
|Oglethorpe (1)
|242
|Missed Cut
|12
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|237
|11
|13
|Hope
|231
|6
|14
|LaGrange
|204
|10
|15
|Washington and Lee
|195
|14
|16
|Saint John’s (Minn)
|164
|15
|17
|Berry
|103
|DNQ
|18
|Concordia (Texas)
|94
|Missed Cut
|19
|La Verne
|85
|DNQ
|20
|Gustavus Adolphus
|82
|DNQ
|21
|Skidmore
|77
|DNQ
|22
|Williams
|56
|16
|23
|Christopher Newport
|55
|Missed Cut
|24
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|48
|DNQ
|25
|Sewanee
|45
|DNQ
Others Receiving Votes: Transylvania, 42; St. John Fisher, 41; Redlands, 36; Pacific Lutheran, 31; Webster, 30; Rochester, 27; Centre, 26; Hampden-Sydney, 25; Carnegie Mellon, 22; Ohio Wesleyan, 19; Southwestern (Texas), 17; California Lutheran, 15; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 13; Kenyon, 12; Trinity (Texas), 11; Schreiner, 9; Birmingham-Southern, 7; Piedmont, 7; Augsburg, 6; Rutgers-Camden, 6; McDaniel, 5; Allegheny, 4; Franklin and Marshall, 4; NYU, 4; Otterbein, 4; Trinity (Conn.), 3; Wisconsin Lutheran, 3; Manhattanville, 2; Middlebury, 2; Babson, 1; Calvin, 1; Ferrum, 1; St. Norbert, 1
