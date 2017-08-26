John Daly in contention at Made In Denmark tournament

John Daly ended a 13-year win drought earlier this year. Could he add another victory – an even bigger one – this week?

The 51-year-old fired a Saturday 6-under 65 at the European Tour’s Made In Denmark tournament, pushing him to 11 under and keeping him within three of the lead. Thanks to a 64, David Horsey leads overall at 14 under and Daly did get no closer strokes-wise at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, but he did jump 10 spots to a tie for third.

And 18 fewer holes stand between him and falling off the pace.

Considering Saturday’s scores, another 65 may be necessary for Daly to pull this one out, but the key point is he’s in contention to win.

“You don’t get too many opportunities like this,” Daly said, via EuropeanTour.com. “The fans here, it’s a delight, clapping with rhythm like a song on every hole, it’s great. Just to see all the young children out here that look like they’re into golf, it’s just really a great atmosphere.”

The fact that Daly even has a chance to pull this off is a pretty big shocker.

Daly is essentially full-time on the PGA Tour Champions this year, winning the Insperity Invitational in May to snap that 13-year win drought.

But there’s a significant difference between the 50-and-over circuit and a place like the European Tour. Daly has had spot starts on the PGA Tour this year, and all four have ended in missed cuts.

The last time Daly finished top 10 in an event recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking was when he tied for 10th at the Puerto Rico Open … in 2015.

He hasn’t finished top 10 in a European Tour event in five years and last won on the circuit 16 years ago (the 2001 BMW International Open). His last OWGR-counting win is the 2004 Buick Invitational on the PGA Tour.

So again, Daly contending in Denmark is certainly out of nowhere.

He was nearly flawless Saturday in remaining in the hunt, making seven birdies against just one bogey to post his third straight sub-par round.

Heading into Sunday, it’s once again exciting times for John Daly.