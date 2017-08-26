Jordan Spieth goes on birdie barrage to take 3-shot lead at The Northern Trust

Here is a recap of the third round of The Northern Trust, played at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.:

LEADING: When Jordan Spieth gets in this type of zone, special things happen.

Spieth started with a bogey Saturday, but he then went on a tear. Birdies at Nos. 3, 5, 7 and 8 ensued. A bogey at the ninth was followed by birdies at 10, 14, 15 and 16, and that got him a 6-under 64.

Spieth was red-hot with the putter, as he drained three putts outside 20 feet and five outside 10 in total Saturday. It has put him 12 under for the tournament, good enough for a three-shot lead after starting the day in a four-way tie at the top.

You already know it’s been an astounding summer for Spieth. He produced back-to-back wins at the Travelers Championship and the British Open. Spieth has three wins on the season and 11 overall on the PGA Tour. He’s never lost a 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour of two shots or more (he’s five for five). So it’s looking like another Spieth Sunday is upon us.

CHASING: A good day for Dustin Johnson, but not good enough with Spieth rolling along. Johnson fires a 67 – including a birdie at 18 – but drops from tied for the lead to three back. Still, he’s solo second. Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar are all T-3 at 7 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Another day, another near ace at 17 being the shot of the day.

C.T. Pan was the culprit on Saturday thanks to some excellent pin-seeking. He’s 2 under and T-22 overall.

QUOTABLE: “Get rid of Jordan and Dustin from the top of the leaderboards. – Paul Casey, on how he could turn close calls into wins

SHORT SHOTS: Kevin Chappell ties Spieth for round of the day with 64 to rocket from T-47 to T-8 at 5 under. … Justin Thomas is 4 under and T-10. … The final two 36-hole co-leaders struggled, as Jhonattan Vegas posted a 72 to drop to T-10 at 4 under and Rickie Fowler plummeted to T-22 at 2 under after a 74. … Jason Day is also 2 under and T-22 after a 68. … Rory McIlroy makes it two straight sub-par rounds. A 69 has him T-34 at even par. … Phil Mickelson is T-39 at 1 over after a third-round 71. … Lucas Glover finishes off a 72 to sit T-52 at 2 over after a terrifying freak injury. … Only the top 100 in FedEx Cup points after this week move onto next week’s event. Harold Varner III (T-22, 2 under) is currently projected to jump from 123rd to 95th. Bubba Watson (T-10, 4 under) is projected to move from 113th to 73rd. David Lingmerth (T-17, 3 under) will move from 103rd to 81st if he stays in that position. Martin Flores (T-28, 1 under) looks to jump from 118th to 100th exactly at his current spot. … Those are the four outside the top 100 projected to jump in. Others on the outside looking in but still with any realistic shot are Geoff Ogilvy (projected 116th to 111th at T-39 position at 1 over), Richy Werenski (projected to stay at 108th at T-57 at 3 over), Luke Donald (projected to move from 107th to 109th in tie for 62nd at 4 over), Ryan Blaum (projected to move from 105th to 103rd in his T-39 position at 1 over), D.A Points (projected to move from 104th to 105th at 2 over and T-52) and Scott Stallings (projected 102nd to 101st in a tie for 39th at 1 over). We’ll see how that all shakes out Sunday.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 12-1:30 p.m. Eastern, before CBS takes over for a 2-6 p.m. stint. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.