Lucas Glover suffers injury during swing after foot slips

Rarely does a golfer crumple to the ground due to injury, which made Lucas Glover’s misfortune all the more jarring Saturday.

Glover was finishing his third round at The Northern Trust and was 1 over for the day and tournament as he got set to hit his second from 197 yards into the par-4 18th at Glen Oaks Club.

What happened next is something we don’t wish on anyone. Glover’s right foot slipped during his swing … really badly, leading to a chunk that only went 73 yards down the fairway.

We’re not exaggerating on the degree of slippage: The footage speaks for itself and it’s no wonder why Glover was on the ground in severe pain afterward.

It appears Glover has been receiving medical attention since and pointed to his right knee. That would make sense with his right foot slipping, and Glover sprained that very same knee in 2012. He would have surgery on that knee later that year to repair a torn meniscus tendon.

We’re hoping for the best here, but in the moment that looked pretty brutal.

Glover did end up finishing the hole, posting a closing bogey for a 2-over 72, so that’s a good sign. Again, the hope is everything here is a lot better than it originally looked.