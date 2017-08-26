Live blog: The Northern Trust, Round 3

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway, as the PGA Tour makes it’s first of four stops in this season-ending series at the Northern Trust. Third-round action is underway at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

The Northern Trust tracker

UPDATE NO. 1 (11:30 a.m. ET): The leaders won’t go off for some time, but we have some early scores for you.

Jason Day is 2 under on his round through six and now just four back at 2 under overall. Rory McIlroy is 1 over through 12 on his round, continuing to struggle as he’s now 2 over for the tournament.

Let's just say that Rory's aggressive play on 11 was not rewarded Saturday morning at the #NorthernTrustOpen. pic.twitter.com/uze4QwCkhX — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) August 26, 2017

• • •

