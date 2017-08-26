Live blog: The Northern Trust, Round 3

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway, as the PGA Tour makes it’s first of four stops in this season-ending series at the Northern Trust. Third-round action is underway at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.
We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12-1:30 p.m.); CBS (Saturday, 3-6 p.m.; Sunday, 2-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Northern Trust tracker
UPDATE NO. 1 (11:30 a.m. ET): The leaders won’t go off for some time, but we have some early scores for you.
Jason Day is 2 under on his round through six and now just four back at 2 under overall. Rory McIlroy is 1 over through 12 on his round, continuing to struggle as he’s now 2 over for the tournament.
