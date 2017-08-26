Tee times, pairings: 2017 The Northern Trust, final round

Here are the final-round tee times and pairings for The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y. (Note: All times Eastern).
SUNDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 8:15 a.m.: Sean O’Hair, Kelly Kraft
- 8:25 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Rod Pampling
- 8:35 a.m.: William McGirt, Ian Poulter
- 8:45 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Luke List
- 8:55 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Luke Donald
- 9:05 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Kyle Stanley
- 9:15 a.m.: Hudson Swafford, Ryan Moore
- 9:25 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, D.A. Points
- 9:35 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Lucas Glover
- 9:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:55 a.m.: Ryan Blaum, Grayson Murray
- 10:05 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel
- 10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Kevin Tway
- 10:25 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell
- 10:35 a.m.: Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner
- 10:45 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Geoff Ogilvy
- 10:55 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
- 11:05 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Morgan Hoffmann
- 11:15 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
- 11:25 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Daniel Berger
- 11:35 a.m.: Martin Flores, Pat Perez
- 11:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
- 11:55 a.m.: Whee Kim, Harold Varner III
- 12:05 p.m.: Jason Day, C.T. Pan
- 12:15 p.m.: Martin Laird, Henrik Stenson
- 12:25 p.m.: David Lingmerth, Louis Oosthuizen
- 12:35 p.m.: Robert Streb, Scott Brown
- 12:45 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:55 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
- 1:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Chez Reavie
- 1:15 p.m.: Justin Rose, Jason Dufner
- 1:25 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Chappell
- 1:35 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar
- 1:45 p.m.: Paul Casey, Patrick Reed
- 1:55 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
