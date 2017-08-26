Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tee times, pairings: 2017 The Northern Trust, final round

Getty Images

Tee times, pairings: 2017 The Northern Trust, final round

PGA Tour

Tee times, pairings: 2017 The Northern Trust, final round

Here are the final-round tee times and pairings for The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y. (Note: All times Eastern).

• • •

SUNDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 8:15 a.m.: Sean O’Hair, Kelly Kraft
  • 8:25 a.m.: Vaughn Taylor, Rod Pampling
  • 8:35 a.m.: William McGirt, Ian Poulter
  • 8:45 a.m.: Charles Howell III, Luke List
  • 8:55 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Luke Donald
  • 9:05 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Kyle Stanley
  • 9:15 a.m.: Hudson Swafford, Ryan Moore
  • 9:25 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, D.A. Points
  • 9:35 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Lucas Glover
  • 9:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Emiliano Grillo
  • 9:55 a.m.: Ryan Blaum, Grayson Murray
  • 10:05 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel
  • 10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Kevin Tway
  • 10:25 a.m.: Scott Stallings, Chad Campbell
  • 10:35 a.m.: Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner
  • 10:45 a.m.: Wesley Bryan, Geoff Ogilvy
  • 10:55 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
  • 11:05 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Morgan Hoffmann
  • 11:15 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
  • 11:25 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Daniel Berger
  • 11:35 a.m.: Martin Flores, Pat Perez
  • 11:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau
  • 11:55 a.m.: Whee Kim, Harold Varner III
  • 12:05 p.m.: Jason Day, C.T. Pan
  • 12:15 p.m.: Martin Laird, Henrik Stenson
  • 12:25 p.m.: David Lingmerth, Louis Oosthuizen
  • 12:35 p.m.: Robert Streb, Scott Brown
  • 12:45 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 12:55 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley
  • 1:05 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Chez Reavie
  • 1:15 p.m.: Justin Rose, Jason Dufner
  • 1:25 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Kevin Chappell
  • 1:35 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar
  • 1:45 p.m.: Paul Casey, Patrick Reed
  • 1:55 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home