Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

What Dustin Johnson said after winning The Northern Trust

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

What Dustin Johnson said after winning The Northern Trust

PGA Tour

What Dustin Johnson said after winning The Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson came from five down Sunday against Jordan Spieth to capture the Northern Trust. It took extra time, too, as Johnson needed a big putt at the 72nd hole to force a playoff, where he proceeded to close the tournament out with a birdie at the first extra hole. Here’s the full recap of an exciting duel.

This was the World No. 1’s fourth win of 2016-17. Here’s what he had to say after this big victory:

On what this win means for the state of his game:

“I feel like the game is finally back in form like it was before the Masters. … I feel like I’ve got it back on the right track. I feel like I’m swinging well again.”

Here’s his full post-win press conference:

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home