Michelle Wie WDs from CP Women's Open due to surgery to remove appendix

Michelle Wie started the final round at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open six shots back, on the edge of contention.

But she never teed it up Sunday, and for good reason.

Wie withdrew from the event prior to her round Sunday, originally without explanation. But the 27-year-old later sent out a statement explaining that she had withdrawn in order to have surgery to remove her appendix.

Michelle Wie has withdrawn from @cpwomensopen. The following statement was provided by her management team @IMGgolf pic.twitter.com/THTEPQMltE — LPGA (@LPGA) August 27, 2017

A tough way to go out here, as Wie was in line for a top-10 finish at least with a good final round. But a surgery like this is not something to hold off.

Wie has had no lack of experience with injury issues over the years, and this is her second WD in as many months. Wie called it quits during the second round of last month’s U.S. Women’s Open due to a neck injury.

Wie recently played in her fifth Solheim Cup, posting a 1-2 record. She’s posted seven top 10s this season, with her best being a tie for second in June at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Her last LPGA win remains the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open.