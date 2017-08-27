Live blog: The Northern Trust, final round

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are underway, as the PGA Tour makes its first of four stops in this season-ending series at the Northern Trust. Final-round action is underway at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s final-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 12-1:30 p.m.; CBS, 2-6 p.m.

Golf Channel, 12-1:30 p.m.; CBS, 2-6 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

8:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

The Northern Trust tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (4:17 p.m. ET): And we’re now ALL TIED UP.

DJ rolls in 10-footer for birdie at the 10th and he has reached Spieth at 11 under. A five-shot deficit has been erased in five holes.

CO-LEADER. @DJohnsonPGA with a fist pump as he erases a five-shot deficit and ties @JordanSpieth. pic.twitter.com/4wSMTh7nJl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2017

UPDATE NO. 4 (4:11 p.m. ET): Well, we have a tournament now!

Jordan Spieth bogeys No. 9 while Dustin Johnson birdies it. A two-shot swing, and Spieth’s lead is down to ONE. It was five shots about an hour ago.

.@DJohnsonPGA pulls within one shot of Jordan Spieth's lead as the final pairing makes the turn.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/hFCF3LXLVB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2017

UPDATE NO. 3 (3:29 p.m. ET): Spieth with a double bogey at the par-3 sixth after hitting his tee shot in the water.

That’s a shocker. His lead is back down to three after that surprise. Dustin Johnson is the guy in second at 9 under.

UPDATE NO. 2 (3:11 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth has opened his lead to five after birdies at Nos. 3 and 5. Classic Spieth, he rolled in a 28-footer at the fifth..

He’s 14 under and has a five-shot lead.

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:18 p.m. ET): There are birdies out there. Charley Hoffman is proving that as he’s 5 under through 17 on his round and 3 under overall.

Webb Simpson (3 under overall) is 3 under on his round through 11. Xander Schauffele (4 under overall) is 3 under on his round through nine holes.

Jordan Spieth goes off at 1:55 p.m. ET.

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js