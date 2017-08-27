A closer look at the 1st 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2017

Twenty-five PGA Tour cards were handed out Sunday in Portland, Ore.

Brice Garnett, winner of the WinCo Foods Portland Open on Sunday, led the list of players who finished inside the top 25 on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list and now have guaranteed status for the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.

Garnett is fully exempt for next season on Tour while the other 24 players will join the rest of the top 75 on the Web.com Tour money list and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals, where 25 more cards will be on the line and those Web.com Tour grads can battle for better standing in the priority ranking.

Here is a closer look at the first 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2017:

1. Brice Garnett

Age: 33

Birthplace: Gallatin, Mo.

College: Missouri Western State

2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (WinCo Foods Portland Open, Utah Championship), 5 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 4 top 10s, 39 made cuts in 75 starts

2. Sam Ryder

Age: 27

Birthplace: Winter Park, Fla.

College: Stetson

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Pinnacle Bank Championship), 6 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start

3. Abraham Ancer

Age: 26

Birthplace: McAllen, Texas

College: Oklahoma

2017 Web.com Tour season: 6 top 10s, 16 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 7 made cuts in 20 starts

4. Andrew Landry

Age: 30

Birthplace: Port Neches-Groves, Texas

College: Arkansas

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic), 6 top 10s, 16 made cuts in 18 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 9 made cuts in 19 starts

5. Stephan Jaeger

Age: 28

Birthplace: Munich, Germany

College: Chattanooga

2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (Rust-Oleum Championship, BMW Charity Pro-Am), 3 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 18 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 4 starts

6. Talor Gooch

Age: 25

Birthplace: Midwest City, Okla.

College: Oklahoma State

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (News Sentinel Open), 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 19 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 2 starts

7. Kyle Thompson

Age: 38

Birthplace: Panama City, Fla.

College: South Carolina

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic), 4 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 18 starts

PGA Tour record: 13 made cuts in 55 starts

8. Andrew Putnam

Age: 28

Birthplace: Tacoma, Wash.

College: Pepperdine

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Panama Claro Championship), 4 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 17 starts

PGA Tour record: 10 made cuts in 25 starts

9. Chesson Hadley

Age: 30

Birthplace: Raleigh, N.C.

College: Georgia Tech

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Lecom Health Challenge), 3 top 10s, 9 made cuts in 15 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 win, 7 top 10s, 50 made cuts in 96 starts

10. Ben Silverman

Age: 29

Birthplace: Thornhill, Ontario

College: Johnson and Wales, Florida Atlantic

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Price Cutter Charity Championship), 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 18 starts

PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start

11. Nate Lashley

Age: 34

Birthplace: Scottsbluff, Neb.

College: Arizona

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship), 5 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start

12. Adam Schenk

Age: 25

Birthplace: Vincennes, Ind.

College: Purdue

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Lincoln Land Charity Championship), 5 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: no starts

13. Andrew Yun

Age: 26

Birthplace: Tacoma, Wash.

College: Stanford

2017 Web.com Tour season: 5 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 19 starts

PGA Tour record: no starts

14. Ted Potter Jr.

Age: 33

Birthplace: Ocala, Fla.

College: none

2017 Web.com Tour season: 5 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 18 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 win, 3 top 10s, 34 made cuts in 75 starts

15. Austin Cook

Age: 26

Birthplace: Little Rock, Ark.

College: Arkansas

2017 Web.com Tour season: 6 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 top 10s, 7 made cuts in 10 starts

16. Zecheng “Marty” Dou

Age: 20

Birthplace: Henan, China

College: none

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Digital Ally Open), 2 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 22 starts

PGA Tour record: 3 made cuts in 3 starts

17. Conrad Shindler

Age: 29

Birthplace: Phoenix, Ariz.

College: Texas A&M

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Rex Hospital Open), 3 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 2 starts

18. Aaron Wise

Age: 21

Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

College: Oregon

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Air Capital Classic), 2 top 10s, 10 made cuts in 14 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 5 made cuts in 8 starts

19. Matt Atkins

Age: 26

Birthplace: Aston, Pa.

College: South Carolina-Aiken

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (El Bosque Mexico Championship), 2 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 2 starts

20. Xinjun Zhang

Age: 30

Birthplace: Shanxi, China

College: none

2017 Web.com Tour season: 4 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 22 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 2 starts

21. Brandon Harkins

Age: 31

Birthplace: Lafayette, Calif.

College: Chico State

2017 Web.com Tour season: 4 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 1 start

22. Lanto Griffin

Age: 29

Birthplace: Mount Shasta, Calif.

College: VCU

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Nashville Golf Open), 2 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 starts

23. Beau Hossler

Age: 22

Birthplace: Mission Viejo, Calif.

College: Texas

2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 top 10s, 10 made cuts in 11 starts

PGA Tour record: 7 made cuts in 12 starts

24. Ethan Tracy

Age: 27

Birthplace: Columbus, Ohio

College: Arkansas

2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Club Colombia Championship), 1 top 10, 9 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 4 starts

25. Roberto Diaz

Age: 30

Birthplace: Veracruz, Mexico

College: South Carolina-Aiken

2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 5 starts