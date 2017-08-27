A closer look at the 1st 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2017

Twenty-five PGA Tour cards were handed out Sunday in Portland, Ore.
Brice Garnett, winner of the WinCo Foods Portland Open on Sunday, led the list of players who finished inside the top 25 on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list and now have guaranteed status for the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.
Garnett is fully exempt for next season on Tour while the other 24 players will join the rest of the top 75 on the Web.com Tour money list and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals, where 25 more cards will be on the line and those Web.com Tour grads can battle for better standing in the priority ranking.
Here is a closer look at the first 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2017:
1. Brice Garnett
Age: 33
Birthplace: Gallatin, Mo.
College: Missouri Western State
2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (WinCo Foods Portland Open, Utah Championship), 5 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 4 top 10s, 39 made cuts in 75 starts
2. Sam Ryder
Age: 27
Birthplace: Winter Park, Fla.
College: Stetson
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Pinnacle Bank Championship), 6 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start
3. Abraham Ancer
Age: 26
Birthplace: McAllen, Texas
College: Oklahoma
2017 Web.com Tour season: 6 top 10s, 16 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 7 made cuts in 20 starts
4. Andrew Landry
Age: 30
Birthplace: Port Neches-Groves, Texas
College: Arkansas
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic), 6 top 10s, 16 made cuts in 18 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 9 made cuts in 19 starts
5. Stephan Jaeger
Age: 28
Birthplace: Munich, Germany
College: Chattanooga
2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (Rust-Oleum Championship, BMW Charity Pro-Am), 3 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 18 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 4 starts
6. Talor Gooch
Age: 25
Birthplace: Midwest City, Okla.
College: Oklahoma State
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (News Sentinel Open), 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 19 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 2 starts
7. Kyle Thompson
Age: 38
Birthplace: Panama City, Fla.
College: South Carolina
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic), 4 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 18 starts
PGA Tour record: 13 made cuts in 55 starts
8. Andrew Putnam
Age: 28
Birthplace: Tacoma, Wash.
College: Pepperdine
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Panama Claro Championship), 4 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 17 starts
PGA Tour record: 10 made cuts in 25 starts
9. Chesson Hadley
Age: 30
Birthplace: Raleigh, N.C.
College: Georgia Tech
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Lecom Health Challenge), 3 top 10s, 9 made cuts in 15 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 win, 7 top 10s, 50 made cuts in 96 starts
10. Ben Silverman
Age: 29
Birthplace: Thornhill, Ontario
College: Johnson and Wales, Florida Atlantic
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Price Cutter Charity Championship), 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 18 starts
PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start
11. Nate Lashley
Age: 34
Birthplace: Scottsbluff, Neb.
College: Arizona
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship), 5 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start
12. Adam Schenk
Age: 25
Birthplace: Vincennes, Ind.
College: Purdue
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Lincoln Land Charity Championship), 5 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: no starts
13. Andrew Yun
Age: 26
Birthplace: Tacoma, Wash.
College: Stanford
2017 Web.com Tour season: 5 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 19 starts
PGA Tour record: no starts
14. Ted Potter Jr.
Age: 33
Birthplace: Ocala, Fla.
College: none
2017 Web.com Tour season: 5 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 18 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 win, 3 top 10s, 34 made cuts in 75 starts
15. Austin Cook
Age: 26
Birthplace: Little Rock, Ark.
College: Arkansas
2017 Web.com Tour season: 6 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 top 10s, 7 made cuts in 10 starts
16. Zecheng “Marty” Dou
Age: 20
Birthplace: Henan, China
College: none
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Digital Ally Open), 2 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 22 starts
PGA Tour record: 3 made cuts in 3 starts
17. Conrad Shindler
Age: 29
Birthplace: Phoenix, Ariz.
College: Texas A&M
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Rex Hospital Open), 3 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 2 starts
18. Aaron Wise
Age: 21
Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
College: Oregon
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Air Capital Classic), 2 top 10s, 10 made cuts in 14 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 5 made cuts in 8 starts
19. Matt Atkins
Age: 26
Birthplace: Aston, Pa.
College: South Carolina-Aiken
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (El Bosque Mexico Championship), 2 top 10s, 12 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 2 starts
20. Xinjun Zhang
Age: 30
Birthplace: Shanxi, China
College: none
2017 Web.com Tour season: 4 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 22 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 2 starts
21. Brandon Harkins
Age: 31
Birthplace: Lafayette, Calif.
College: Chico State
2017 Web.com Tour season: 4 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 1 start
22. Lanto Griffin
Age: 29
Birthplace: Mount Shasta, Calif.
College: VCU
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Nashville Golf Open), 2 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 starts
23. Beau Hossler
Age: 22
Birthplace: Mission Viejo, Calif.
College: Texas
2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 top 10s, 10 made cuts in 11 starts
PGA Tour record: 7 made cuts in 12 starts
24. Ethan Tracy
Age: 27
Birthplace: Columbus, Ohio
College: Arkansas
2017 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Club Colombia Championship), 1 top 10, 9 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 4 starts
25. Roberto Diaz
Age: 30
Birthplace: Veracruz, Mexico
College: South Carolina-Aiken
2017 Web.com Tour season: 2 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 5 starts
