Winner's bag: Dustin Johnson, 2017 Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson's TaylorMade irons David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's bag: Dustin Johnson, 2017 Northern Trust

Equipment

Winner's bag: Dustin Johnson, 2017 Northern Trust

The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win the 2017 Northern Trust:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 661 TS X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5, 18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shafts

IRONS: Tour Preferred MB (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour Wedge 130X Black Nickel shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno prototype

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

