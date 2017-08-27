Winner's bag: Dustin Johnson, 2017 Northern Trust

The clubs Dustin Johnson used to win the 2017 Northern Trust:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 661 TS X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5, 18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shafts
IRONS: Tour Preferred MB (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour Wedge 130X Black Nickel shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
