Golf Channel to broadcast NCAA Championships through at least 2029

College-golf players, coaches and fans received big news Monday morning as the NCAA announced it has extended its agreement with Golf Channel, which will broadcast the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships through at least 2029.

The partnership encompasses all media rights, worldwide, for Golf Channel’s presentations of the national championships.

“This is an important day for NCAA golf, our student-athletes, coaches and fans,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “The partnership with Golf Channel has resulted in live broadcast of several milestone moments in both the men’s and women’s championships over the last several years, and we anticipate more exciting moments in the years ahead. Providing access and a media platform that gives our golf student-athletes more visibility and news coverage shows unified support for the game. This also allows others the opportunity to see the outstanding play of our student-athletes who excel in the classroom and on the course.”

Golf Channel has provided live coverage of the NCAA Golf Championships since 2014, when it broadcasted the men’s event. It started broadcasting both the men and women in 2015.

The 2018 championships will be held at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., followed by The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark., in 2019, and Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., for three consecutive years, from 2020 to ’22.