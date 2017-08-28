Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on Houston-area golf courses

Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area over the weekend and has killed five people so far. Heavy flooding from the Category-4 storm, which many have called “unprecedented,” has caused severe damage to – and even destroyed – neighborhoods and businesses, as well as several area golf courses.

The storm is still dumping rain on the region, too.

“This is not over yet,” Steve Timms, president and CEO of the Houston Golf Association and tournament director for the Shell Houston Open, told Golf Digest. “This storm got caught between two high pressure systems. They’re usually out of here, but this one camped over south Texas. It’s now backed up, and they’re projecting that by tonight it’ll be back in Gulf of Mexico, which could have further strengthening. We could be in for a forecast of 15 to 20 inches of additional rainfall.”

Timms posted photos of the Golf Club of Houston, site of the PGA Tour’s annual Shell Houston Open, showing severe flooding on the property.

From the @HouOpen media ctr looking at the back of @GolfClubHouston 18 green at 5 pm yesterday still raining #HarveyFlood #prayforhouston pic.twitter.com/OsbihJhHaX — Steve Timms (@TimmsSteve) August 28, 2017

Jhonattan Vegas posted a shocking video of the flooding at Golf Club of Houston, as water from Greens Bayou has overcome the course.

My heart to those affected by #Harvey in Houston. Now more than ever we need to unite for this great city. This is The Golf Club of Houston. Es triste lo que está pasando en Houston. Ahora más que nunca tenemos que estar unidos por esta gran cuidad. Esto es un campo de golf. A post shared by Jhonattan Vegas (@jhonattanvegas) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

“I just can’t even start imagining how much damage there will be,” Timms added to Golf Digest. “Obviously, it’ll be significant. One thing we do is that greens and tees are built up out of the 100-year floodplain to protect them. But this is not a 100-year event. It’s more like a 500-year event.”

Steve Elkington posted a photo of Champions Golf Club in Houston, showing part of the property underwater.

This is Champions area.. pic.twitter.com/vmgur5Cegp — Steve Elkington (@elkpga) August 27, 2017

And here are more photos from Champions, which was co-founded by golf legend Jackie Burke. Champions’ Cypress Creek Course has hosted a U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.

Other courses affected by the flooding includes The Woodlands Country Club and The Club at Carlton Woods, also in The Woodlands. The courses initially received moderate flooding, but a recent image from Carlton Woods shows part of the property underwater, including the 18th and 14th holes.

Bluejack National, which is about an hour north of downtown Houston, had minimal flooding.