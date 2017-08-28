Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on Houston-area golf courses

Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area over the weekend and has killed five people so far. Heavy flooding from the Category-4 storm, which many have called “unprecedented,” has caused severe damage to – and even destroyed – neighborhoods and businesses, as well as several area golf courses.
The storm is still dumping rain on the region, too.
“This is not over yet,” Steve Timms, president and CEO of the Houston Golf Association and tournament director for the Shell Houston Open, told Golf Digest. “This storm got caught between two high pressure systems. They’re usually out of here, but this one camped over south Texas. It’s now backed up, and they’re projecting that by tonight it’ll be back in Gulf of Mexico, which could have further strengthening. We could be in for a forecast of 15 to 20 inches of additional rainfall.”
Timms posted photos of the Golf Club of Houston, site of the PGA Tour’s annual Shell Houston Open, showing severe flooding on the property.
Jhonattan Vegas posted a shocking video of the flooding at Golf Club of Houston, as water from Greens Bayou has overcome the course.
“I just can’t even start imagining how much damage there will be,” Timms added to Golf Digest. “Obviously, it’ll be significant. One thing we do is that greens and tees are built up out of the 100-year floodplain to protect them. But this is not a 100-year event. It’s more like a 500-year event.”
Steve Elkington posted a photo of Champions Golf Club in Houston, showing part of the property underwater.
And here are more photos from Champions, which was co-founded by golf legend Jackie Burke. Champions’ Cypress Creek Course has hosted a U.S. Open and Ryder Cup.
Other courses affected by the flooding includes The Woodlands Country Club and The Club at Carlton Woods, also in The Woodlands. The courses initially received moderate flooding, but a recent image from Carlton Woods shows part of the property underwater, including the 18th and 14th holes.
Bluejack National, which is about an hour north of downtown Houston, had minimal flooding.
