Michelle Wie to miss at least next two LPGA tournaments

Michelle Wie will miss at least the next two LPGA events after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, IMG, which represents Wie, told the Golf Channel.

The Cambia Portland Classic is scheduled for this week, followed by the Indy Women in Tech Championship on Sept. 7-9. The Evian Championship, the season’s final major, is set for Sept. 14-17.

Wie was six shots off the lead before withdrawing during the final round of the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday. She was then admitted to an Ottawa hospital and had surgery soon after.

Wie wrote this on her Instagram account on Monday:

“My appendix is successfully out of my body!! Been a super scary and painful 24 hours, but I really want to take a moment to thank the medical staff here in Ottawa for making me feel comfortable throughout the whole process. And a huge thank you to all my friends and fans who reached out to me yesterday to check up on me and to wish me a speedy recovery. I will be back to playing as soon as the doctors clear me to play!! Can’t wait.”