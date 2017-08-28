PGA tour pros criticize 18th hole at Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson hit one of the most insanely impressive drives we’ll ever see on the first playoff Sunday at The Northern Trust.

Seriously, a 341-yard bomb on an outlandish line right over a huge water hazard at Glen Oaks Club’s par-4 18th. We’re getting excited, let’s watch this again.

Does anyone other than @DJohnsonPGA even consider this line off the 18th tee? #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/pgHJS1dFWV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2017

This left Johnson just 94 yards to the hole … on a 467-yard par 4. From there, he would smooth a wedge to 4 feet and birdie the hole to defeat Jordan Spieth, who hit a brilliant 315-yard drive but came nowhere close to what Johnson produced off the tee. Spieth’s drive was 25 yards shorter and on a way more conservative angle, leaving him 182 yards to the hole.

Apparently this struck a nerve with a few PGA Tour players. Ian Poulter was among those who took great umbrage with the 18th hole in the aftermath of the playoff.

Shame @Fedex playoff hole had to be on the worst hole of the golf course.. 18th hole suited 5 guys in the field. Congrats DJ unlucky Jordan pic.twitter.com/ms2WZrfq0X — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 27, 2017

He wasn’t alone. Wesley Bryan expounded a bit on Poulter’s complaint, noting the unfairness of a wide fairway at a greater distance and the huge discrepancy in difference in driving distance vs. difference in remaining yardage.

If you fly it 315 then you have a 100 yd wide fairway on 18….. It's a shame that it ended because of a long drive contest in the playoff — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) August 27, 2017

To be fair, an extra 20 yds (prob avg distance btw dj and spieth) gets you 60 yards closer to the hole at least….it's a poor hole 🍦 — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) August 28, 2017

Kevin Kisner chimed in with the most succinct criticism.

Worst hole ever — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) August 28, 2017

The discussion of the ball going too far is certainly not a new one in golf. And a fairway being that wide at a 310+ carry and actually a bit narrow 30 or so yards back doesn’t really make sense to us either.

Are these players raising fair points or is this sour grapes? It’s an interesting debate.