Bradley Allan launches Autumn/Winter 2017 capsule collection

Brad Franklin, founder and designer of Bradley Allan, is a big believer in capsule collections.

“Our smaller, frequent collections throughout the year allow us to provide discerning golfers with multiple introductions appropriate for each season,” Franklin said. “It also allows us to stay ahead of trends and ensure the best quality items for our customers.”

Bradley Allan’s latest capsule collection, Autumn/Winter 2017, features an assortment of tops, bottoms and outerwear pieces that fit with Bradley Allan’s objective of making functional pieces made with premium fabric blends that transition seamlessly from the golf course to everyday life. Highlighting the collection are classic sweater and pullover designs, as well as new Italian stretch twill bottoms, all inspired by the elegant hues of autumn.

Among the notable pieces in the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection is the Cotton-Cashmere Seed Stitch Crewneck Sweater (pictured below), which combines cotton with the feel of cashmere for comfort and playability, and the PrimaLoft Vest (pictured in main image), which uses PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Boost to deliver warmth while also being lightweight.