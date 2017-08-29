Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Kevin Chappell. Already a winner this season on Tour, Chappell looks poised to add another. Was T-6 last week at the Northern Trust and boasts a nice track record at TPC Boston – T-8 lat year and T-12 in 2015.
- Also like: Paul Casey and Webb Simpson. Casey is having an excellent season; he just needs a win. He hasn’t played TPC Boston much but was runner-up here last year. Simpson has cracked the top 6 in each of the past two weeks on Tour, and he’s a past winner at TPC Boston.
- Sleeper: Patrick Cantlay. First trip to TPC Boston, but has the game to contend right away.
- DraftKings bargan: Francesco Molinari ($6,900). One of world’s top ballstrikers and looked good three weeks ago at the PGA.
- Fade: Phil Mickelson. He says his game isn’t far off, but the results continue to disappoint.
• • •
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Quite a statement to dismantle Jordan Spieth in a playoff and the last time he got hot like this he won three straight events. Finished T-8 at TPC Boston last year despite a fluky third-round 75.
- Also like: Patrick Reed. Reed is ready to go full Captain America-mode with the Presidents Cup on the horizon and has four top-20 finishes in his last six starts. Two straight top-5 showings at TPC Boston. Could very well pick up his first win of the season here.
- Sleeper: Jason Kokrak. Two straight top-25 finishes and quietly enjoying a very strong season. Placed T-8 in this event last year and T-16 in 2014. Feeling good about the Xavier grad this week.
- DraftKings bargain: Marc Leishman ($6,900). Pressure is on after just his third missed cut of the season last week. Five top 10 finishes this year including a win and the price is right.
- Fade: Tough to find a legit fade considering how many elite players were on their game last week, so we’ll go with Brooks Koepka ($8,700) after an uninspired showing at the Northern Trust. Matt Kuchar is a much better value at $8,800.
Comments