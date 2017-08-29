Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Dell Technologies Championship? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

• • •

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Kevin Chappell. Already a winner this season on Tour, Chappell looks poised to add another. Was T-6 last week at the Northern Trust and boasts a nice track record at TPC Boston – T-8 lat year and T-12 in 2015.

Kevin Chappell. Already a winner this season on Tour, Chappell looks poised to add another. Was T-6 last week at the Northern Trust and boasts a nice track record at TPC Boston – T-8 lat year and T-12 in 2015. Also like: Paul Casey and Webb Simpson. Casey is having an excellent season; he just needs a win. He hasn’t played TPC Boston much but was runner-up here last year. Simpson has cracked the top 6 in each of the past two weeks on Tour, and he’s a past winner at TPC Boston.

Paul Casey and Webb Simpson. Casey is having an excellent season; he just needs a win. He hasn’t played TPC Boston much but was runner-up here last year. Simpson has cracked the top 6 in each of the past two weeks on Tour, and he’s a past winner at TPC Boston. Sleeper: Patrick Cantlay. First trip to TPC Boston, but has the game to contend right away.

Patrick Cantlay. First trip to TPC Boston, but has the game to contend right away. DraftKings bargan: Francesco Molinari ($6,900). One of world’s top ballstrikers and looked good three weeks ago at the PGA.

Francesco Molinari ($6,900). One of world’s top ballstrikers and looked good three weeks ago at the PGA. Fade: Phil Mickelson. He says his game isn’t far off, but the results continue to disappoint.

• • •

Dan Kilbridge