Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship

Round 2 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs has arrived, and with a new name: the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion, but there are several PGA Tour superstars who are playing well entering this week, including Dustin Johnson, who won a playoff last week at the Northern Trust, and Jordan Spieth, who lost in that playoff at Glen Oaks.

TPC Boston is a par-71 layout that has undergone some changes since last year’s edition. The par-4 12th was lengthened by about 50 yards as a new green and tee were put in. The next hole, the par-4 13th, was also lengthened, and TPC Boston now tips out at 7,342 yards.

Ballstrikers should still have an advantage here, so look for leaders in strokes gained-tee to green (SGTTG) and those who have ranked high in that category in the last few events.

And remember, this week’s event begins on Friday and ends on Monday, so you have extra time to get those lineups ready.

Here are my top 25 fantasy-golf options for this week’s Dell Technologies Championshi

1. Dustin Johnson: Back in the winner’s circle after last week’s victory at the Northern Trust. T-17 or better in three starts leading into that week. Was T-8 last year at TPC Boston and T-4 in both 2009 and ‘12, but was T-27 or worse four times since 2010. Leads PGA Tour in SGTTG.

2. Jordan Spieth: Runner-up at Northern Trust adds to his impressive second half of the season. Was T-4 in his debut here in 2013, but hasn’t finished in the top 20 in three tries since. Now sixth on Tour in SGTTG after a nice ballstriking week at Glen Oaks.

3. Rory McIlroy: Defending champion has another win (2012) and another top 5 (2014) in six career starts at TPC Boston. He’s banged up, though, and has failed to crack top 20 in last two starts, at Northern Trust and PGA. Second on Tour in SGTTG.

4. Paul Casey: Nothing worse than T-13 in last five Tour starts, including three top 5s. Runner-up last year to McIlroy, but has played just twice since 2010, withdrawing in 2015 and tying for 25th in 2010. Seventh on Tour in SGTTG.

5. Jason Day: Has finished in the top 15 in each of his last four trips to TPC Boston, and he enters this year riding back-to-back top 10s. His game is coming around, and he’s now climbed to 33rd in SGTTG.

6. Hideki Matsuyama: Has improved in each of his three starts here, finishing T-25 last year at TPC Boston. Surprising MC at Glen Oaks, but won the Bridgestone and tied for fifth at the PGA before that. Fourth on Tour in SGTTG.

7. Rickie Fowler: Won here in 2015 but has no other top-20 finishes at TPC Boston. Still, he ranks 12th in SGTTG and has five top 10s and no finishes worse than T-22 since the U.S. Open.

8. Louis Oosthuizen: T-8, T-12 and second in last three trips to TPC Boston. Ranks 18th in SGTTG, and T-10 and T-2 in last two worldwide starts.

9. Jon Rahm: His brief slump ended with a T-3 showing at Glen Oaks. Making TPC Boston debut, but game fits course as he’s fifth in SGTTG.

10. Kevin Chappell: Fighting for a Presidents Cup spot, so he’s extra motivated. Tied for eighth here last year and was T-12 in 2015. Was T-6 last week at the Northern Trust, and has two other top-13 finishes in his last four starts. Had a good ballstriking week last week to move to No. 21 in SGTTG on the season.

11. Justin Thomas: No PGA hangover as Thomas followed his win at Quail Hollow with a T-6 at the Northern Trust. T-56 and MC in first two starts here, but ranks 11th in SGTTG.

12. Matt Kuchar: Took a week off at Wyndham and returned to tie for 10th at the Northern Trust, his sixth top 10 in his last 10 starts. Has missed just two cuts here in 12 appearances, which includes five finishes of T-17 or better. Ranks 30th in SGTTG.

13. Webb Simpson: Third at Wyndham and T-6 at Northern Trust, so he’s gaining momentum. Plus, he’s a past winner at TPC Boston (2011), and he’s now 15th on Tour in SGTTG. Nice sleeper pick.

14. Patrick Reed: Ranks No. 67 in SGTTG, but does boast two straight top-5 finishes at TPC Boston. Followed T-2 at PGA with T-20 at Northern Trust.

15. Sergio Garcia: Has played TPC Boston just four times since 2009, but does boast a pair of top 5s (2008, ’13). Also ranks 10th in SGTTG, but hasn’t finished better than T-39 in three starts since his T-2 at the BMW International Open.

16. Charley Hoffman: Has a win (2010), a third (2015) and five other finishes of T-33 or better here since 2008. Did miss the cut last year, finishing dead last. T-17 at Northern Trust continues a nice second half of the season. Hoffman has four top 10s in last eight starts. Ranks 28th in SGTTG.

17. Daniel Berger: Solo 33rd at the Northern Trust followed a MC at the PGA. But before that Berger had victory and two other top 5s in a six-start stretch. T-12 in his TPC Boston debut, in 2015, before a T-41 last year after opening rounds of 67-68. No. 32 in SGTTG.

18. Adam Scott: Initially was going to skip this event because of the birth of his second child, Byron, but he changed his mind. Won the inaugural event at TPC Boston, in 2003, and has six total top 10s here. No top 10s since Memphis, though. Ranks 18th in SGTTG.

19. Jason Dufner: Solid TPC Boston record includes a T-2 in 2009, T-9 in ’13 and two other top 20s. Three top 20s in last five worldwide starts. Dropped five spots to 25th in SGTTG after the Northern Trust.

20. Francesco Molinari: Lack of experience at TPC Boston hurts him, but he is third in SGTTG. MC at Northern Trust, but was T-2 at the PGA.

21. Justin Rose: Top 4s here in 2003 and ’06, but four MCs and just one top 20 in his other 11 starts at TPC Boston. Did tie for 10th at Glen Oaks to end his late-summer slump.

22. Brooks Koepka: MC, T-57 in first two starts at TPC Boston. Also ended his top-20 streak at four with T-49 finish at Glen Oaks. Ranks No. 62 in SGTTG.

23. Patrick Cantlay: Was T-10 at the Northern Trust and now set for his debut at TPC Boston. Ultra-talented and a nice ballstriker, ranked third in SGTTG at Glen Oaks.

24. Gary Woodland: Four times in the top 30 here, including the last two trips inside the top 15. Fighting for a Presidents Cup captain’s pick, too. MC at Northern Trust, though, slipped five spots to 19th in SGTTG on the season.

25. Kevin Kisner: T-12 in TPC Boston debut in 2015. Nothing better than T-42 in two starts since T-7 at PGA, but has made 10 of last 11 cuts on Tour. Ranks 27th in SGTTG.