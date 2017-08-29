How a junior golfer got the AJGA to donate to Houston relief efforts

The AJGA Junior Players Championship will be played Friday-Sunday at TPC Sawgrass’ Players Stadium Course. But thanks to a tweet, the 78 competitors will be playing for more than just themselves.

Turner Hosch, 2019 Oklahoma commit from Dallas, played golf on Saturday with Cole Hammer, a 2018 Texas commit from Houston, who was in Dallas escaping Hurricane Harvey. A day later he texted Hammer with an idea.

“I’ve been to Houston countless times to visit friends and family, and I’ve been watching the newscasts,” Hosch told Golfweek on Tuesday. “I remember in the past, PGA Tour players have pledged to donate money for every birdie they make to different things. … I texted Cole and asked him, ‘What do you think about this?’”

Hosch typed out a tweet on Sunday night, challenging the AJGA to donate $10 to Harvey relief efforts, for every birdie made at the Junior Players, and got some fellow junior golfers to retweet him.

Hey @PGATOUR @AJGAGolf what would you say to making a $10 donation for every birdie made at the #JuniorPlayers towards #Houston ? — Turner Hosch (@hosch_turner) August 28, 2017

On Monday evening, the AJGA responded with some great news. It had accepted Hosch’s challenge, and with the help of Bob Lewis and Bob Edwards, tournament chairmen of the Insperity Invitational/Patrick Reed AJGA Junior Championship, pledged $10 per birdie at the Junior Players.

Additionally, the AJGA challenged all of the Junior Players competitors to donate $100 to the Houston Relief Fund, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the American Red Cross. (Those looking to donate can click here.)

“I’m glad that we made it happen and junior golfers can help make a difference,” Hosch said. “I really think we’ll see some low scores this week because guys aren’t just playing for themselves and their ranking, but they have a community that they are playing for.”