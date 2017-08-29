Julian Perico switches verbal commitment to Arkansas

Julian Perico is confident he has found the right fit.

Perico, a 17-year-old from Lima, Peru, initially had verbally committed to South Florida for the Class of 2018, but the Montverde Academy senior later rescinded that commitment and last month decided to commit to Arkansas.

“I chose Arkansas because the coaches are great people and great human beings,” Perico told Golfweek. “Their program has enjoyed so much success over the years. It will be a great fit for me and hopefully for the team. I know a lot of the guys and girls on the golf teams at Arkansas, and I think I would blend well into their program and will try to help win the national championship in my freshman year. The facilities are out of this world.

“I am really happy about this decision and am motivated to win a lot of tournaments with the team.”

Perico, who also attends Bishops Gate Golf Academy in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., is ranked 372nd in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He won his age division at the IMG Junior World Championships in July and was fourth at the 2017 Latin America Amateur in January.

Other victories this year include the South American Championship in Brazil in April and the AJGA Memorial Junior in Columbus, Ohio, in July.