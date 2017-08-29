Ranking the toughest tournaments last season in men's, women's college golf

Which tournaments were the strongest during the 2016-17 men’s and women’s college golf seasons? Here’s a look:

(Note: this list does not include conference championships or NCAA postseason events.)

Men

Rank. Semester – Tournament (number of teams) Power rating 1. 2016 Fall – Nike Golf Collegiate Invite (15) 70.43 2. 2016 Fall – The Carmel Cup (8) 70.57 3. 2017 Spring – Southern Highlands Collegiate (15) 70.60 4. 2016 Fall – Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (17) 70.72 5. 2016 Fall – OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite (15) 70.72 6. 2017 Spring – Querencia Cabo Collegiate (15) 70.79 7. 2017 Spring – The Aggie Invitational (13) 70.85 8. 2017 Spring – Valspar Collegiate (14) 70.99 9. 2016 Fall – Tavistock Collegiate Invitational (15) 71.03 10. 2016 Fall – Carpet Capital Collegiate (13) 71.03 11. 2016 Fall – Gifford Collegiate (8) 71.05 12. 2017 Spring – The Prestige at PGA West (12) 71.28 13. 2017 Spring – SunTrust Gator Invitational (15) 71.29 14. 2017 Spring – Puerto Rico Classic (15) 71.32 15. 2017 Spring – The Amer Ari Invitational (18) 71.37 16. 2016 Fall – Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate (12) 71.38 17. 2016 Fall – The Gopher Invitational (13) 71.45 18. 2017 Spring – 71st Annual Western Intercollegiate (15) 71.48 19. 2017 Spring – The Maxwell (14) 71.51 20. 2017 Spring – General Hackler Championship (15) 71.51 21. 2017 Spring – Schenkel Invitational (14) 71.53 22. 2017 Spring – Hootie At Bulls Bay Intercollegiate (15) 71.54 23. 2016 Fall – Royal Oaks Intercollegiate (11) 71.61 24. 2017 Spring – 3M Augusta Invitational (14) 71.64 25. 2016 Fall – Maui Jim Intercollegiate (16) 71.67 26. 2017 Spring – Linger Longer Invitational (15) 71.77 27. 2017 Spring – Lamkin Grips SD Classic (15) 71.78 28. 2016 Fall – Rod Myers Invitational (13) 71.85 29. 2017 Spring – The Goodwin (23) 71.95 30. 2017 Spring – Mason Rudolph Championship (14) 71.97

Women