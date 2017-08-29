Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Ranking the toughest tournaments last season in men's, women's college golf

Ranking the toughest tournaments last season in men's, women's college golf

College

Ranking the toughest tournaments last season in men's, women's college golf

Which tournaments were the strongest during the 2016-17 men’s and women’s college golf seasons? Here’s a look:

(Note: this list does not include conference championships or NCAA postseason events.)

Men

Rank. Semester – Tournament (number of teams) Power rating
1. 2016 Fall – Nike Golf Collegiate Invite (15) 70.43
2. 2016 Fall – The Carmel Cup (8) 70.57
3. 2017 Spring – Southern Highlands Collegiate (15) 70.60
4. 2016 Fall – Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (17) 70.72
5. 2016 Fall – OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite (15) 70.72
6. 2017 Spring – Querencia Cabo Collegiate (15) 70.79
7. 2017 Spring – The Aggie Invitational (13) 70.85
8. 2017 Spring – Valspar Collegiate (14) 70.99
9. 2016 Fall – Tavistock Collegiate Invitational (15) 71.03
10. 2016 Fall – Carpet Capital Collegiate (13) 71.03
11. 2016 Fall – Gifford Collegiate (8) 71.05
12. 2017 Spring – The Prestige at PGA West (12) 71.28
13. 2017 Spring – SunTrust Gator Invitational (15) 71.29
14. 2017 Spring – Puerto Rico Classic (15) 71.32
15. 2017 Spring – The Amer Ari Invitational (18) 71.37
16. 2016 Fall – Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate (12) 71.38
17. 2016 Fall – The Gopher Invitational (13) 71.45
18. 2017 Spring – 71st Annual Western Intercollegiate (15) 71.48
19. 2017 Spring – The Maxwell (14) 71.51
20. 2017 Spring – General Hackler Championship (15) 71.51
21. 2017 Spring – Schenkel Invitational (14) 71.53
22. 2017 Spring – Hootie At Bulls Bay Intercollegiate (15) 71.54
23. 2016 Fall – Royal Oaks Intercollegiate (11) 71.61
24. 2017 Spring – 3M Augusta Invitational (14) 71.64
25. 2016 Fall – Maui Jim Intercollegiate (16) 71.67
26. 2017 Spring – Linger Longer Invitational (15) 71.77
27. 2017 Spring – Lamkin Grips SD Classic (15) 71.78
28. 2016 Fall – Rod Myers Invitational (13) 71.85
29. 2017 Spring – The Goodwin (23) 71.95
30. 2017 Spring – Mason Rudolph Championship (14) 71.97

• • •

Women

Rank. Semester – Tournament (number of teams) Power rating
1. 2016 – ANNIKA Intercollegiate (12) 71.75
2. 2017 – Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge (15) 71.94
3. 2016 – Windy City Collegiate Championship (14) 72.31
4. 2017 – Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (17) 72.41
5. 2016 – Stanford Invitational (17) 72.42
6. 2017 – Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic (11) 72.62
7. 2016 – Nanea Pac-12 Preview (11) 72.67
8. 2017 – Lady Puerto Rico Classic (15) 72.77
9. 2016 – Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite (16) 72.90
10. 2016 – Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire (16) 72.91
11. 2017 – Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate (17) 73.05
12. 2017 – Clemson Invitational (17) 73.17
13. 2016 – The Schooner Fall Classic (12) 73.17
14. 2017 – Silverado Showdown (18) 73.41
15. 2016 – The Landfall Tradition (18) 73.45
16. 2017 – Ping/ASU Invitational (14) 73.47
17. 2016 – Cougar Classic (21) 73.47
18. 2017 – Bryan National Collegiate (18) 73.48
19. 2016 – Minnesota Invitational (11) 73.49
20. 2016 – Jim West Challenge (15) 73.50
21. 2017 – Bruin Wave Invitational (14) 73.57
22. 2016 – SMU Trinity Forest Invitational (14) 73.59
23. 2017 – LSU Tiger Golf Classic (15) 73.62
24. 2016 – Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate (15) 73.64
25. 2017 – UCF Challenge (16) 73.65
26. 2016 – UTSA Maryb S. Kauth Invitational (14) 73.68
27. 2017 – Briar’s Creek Invitational (18) 73.70
28. 2017 – Seminole Match Up (12) 73.72
29. 2016 – Mason Rudolph Women’s Championship (15) 73.72
30. 2017 – Houston-The Dickson (16) 73.74

College

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home