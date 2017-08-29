Ranking the toughest tournaments last season in men's, women's college golf

Which tournaments were the strongest during the 2016-17 men’s and women’s college golf seasons? Here’s a look:
(Note: this list does not include conference championships or NCAA postseason events.)
Men
|Rank. Semester – Tournament (number of teams)
|Power rating
|1. 2016 Fall – Nike Golf Collegiate Invite (15)
|70.43
|2. 2016 Fall – The Carmel Cup (8)
|70.57
|3. 2017 Spring – Southern Highlands Collegiate (15)
|70.60
|4. 2016 Fall – Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (17)
|70.72
|5. 2016 Fall – OFCC/Fighting Illini Invite (15)
|70.72
|6. 2017 Spring – Querencia Cabo Collegiate (15)
|70.79
|7. 2017 Spring – The Aggie Invitational (13)
|70.85
|8. 2017 Spring – Valspar Collegiate (14)
|70.99
|9. 2016 Fall – Tavistock Collegiate Invitational (15)
|71.03
|10. 2016 Fall – Carpet Capital Collegiate (13)
|71.03
|11. 2016 Fall – Gifford Collegiate (8)
|71.05
|12. 2017 Spring – The Prestige at PGA West (12)
|71.28
|13. 2017 Spring – SunTrust Gator Invitational (15)
|71.29
|14. 2017 Spring – Puerto Rico Classic (15)
|71.32
|15. 2017 Spring – The Amer Ari Invitational (18)
|71.37
|16. 2016 Fall – Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate (12)
|71.38
|17. 2016 Fall – The Gopher Invitational (13)
|71.45
|18. 2017 Spring – 71st Annual Western Intercollegiate (15)
|71.48
|19. 2017 Spring – The Maxwell (14)
|71.51
|20. 2017 Spring – General Hackler Championship (15)
|71.51
|21. 2017 Spring – Schenkel Invitational (14)
|71.53
|22. 2017 Spring – Hootie At Bulls Bay Intercollegiate (15)
|71.54
|23. 2016 Fall – Royal Oaks Intercollegiate (11)
|71.61
|24. 2017 Spring – 3M Augusta Invitational (14)
|71.64
|25. 2016 Fall – Maui Jim Intercollegiate (16)
|71.67
|26. 2017 Spring – Linger Longer Invitational (15)
|71.77
|27. 2017 Spring – Lamkin Grips SD Classic (15)
|71.78
|28. 2016 Fall – Rod Myers Invitational (13)
|71.85
|29. 2017 Spring – The Goodwin (23)
|71.95
|30. 2017 Spring – Mason Rudolph Championship (14)
|71.97
• • •
Women
|Rank. Semester – Tournament (number of teams)
|Power rating
|1. 2016 – ANNIKA Intercollegiate (12)
|71.75
|2. 2017 – Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge (15)
|71.94
|3. 2016 – Windy City Collegiate Championship (14)
|72.31
|4. 2017 – Darius Rucker Intercollegiate (17)
|72.41
|5. 2016 – Stanford Invitational (17)
|72.42
|6. 2017 – Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic (11)
|72.62
|7. 2016 – Nanea Pac-12 Preview (11)
|72.67
|8. 2017 – Lady Puerto Rico Classic (15)
|72.77
|9. 2016 – Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite (16)
|72.90
|10. 2016 – Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire (16)
|72.91
|11. 2017 – Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate (17)
|73.05
|12. 2017 – Clemson Invitational (17)
|73.17
|13. 2016 – The Schooner Fall Classic (12)
|73.17
|14. 2017 – Silverado Showdown (18)
|73.41
|15. 2016 – The Landfall Tradition (18)
|73.45
|16. 2017 – Ping/ASU Invitational (14)
|73.47
|17. 2016 – Cougar Classic (21)
|73.47
|18. 2017 – Bryan National Collegiate (18)
|73.48
|19. 2016 – Minnesota Invitational (11)
|73.49
|20. 2016 – Jim West Challenge (15)
|73.50
|21. 2017 – Bruin Wave Invitational (14)
|73.57
|22. 2016 – SMU Trinity Forest Invitational (14)
|73.59
|23. 2017 – LSU Tiger Golf Classic (15)
|73.62
|24. 2016 – Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate (15)
|73.64
|25. 2017 – UCF Challenge (16)
|73.65
|26. 2016 – UTSA Maryb S. Kauth Invitational (14)
|73.68
|27. 2017 – Briar’s Creek Invitational (18)
|73.70
|28. 2017 – Seminole Match Up (12)
|73.72
|29. 2016 – Mason Rudolph Women’s Championship (15)
|73.72
|30. 2017 – Houston-The Dickson (16)
|73.74
Comments