10 players on the FedEx Cup bubble entering Dell Technologies Championship

Ninety-six players will tee it up in this week’s Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston. After Monday’s final round, though, only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings will advance to the BMW Championship, the third leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are more than safe when it comes to advancing in the playoffs. But there are several players who need a good week at TPC Boston to keep their seasons alive.

Here’s a look at 10 players currently outside or just inside the FedEx Cup top 70 entering the Dell Technologies Championship (FedEx Cup rank in parentheses):

Branden Grace (99): The world’s 26th-ranked golfer has missed just three cuts in 18 PGA Tour starts this season. However, he has just two top 10s and has missed the weekend in his last two events, the PGA Championship and the Northern Trust.

Cody Gribble (98): Won the Sanderson Farms Championship in the fall after opening the season with a T-8 at the Safeway Open. However, in 24 starts since, Gribble did not record a top 10, and he has missed seven of his last eight cuts.

William McGirt (96): Since contending early at the Masters and then tying for third at the RBC Heritage, McGirt has struggled, failing to make seven of his 14 weekends on Tour. He did make the cut at the Northern Trust, but earned little points by tying for 54th.

Harold Varner III (91): Played his way into the postseason at the Wyndham with a T-10 finish, and then survived another week by tying for 20th at The Northern Trust. Can he keep his season going for another week?

Chris Stroud (78): Missed the cut last week at Glen Oaks and is battling not only illness but a heavy heart as Stroud lives near Houston and his family is back home dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Click here to read more.

Emiliano Grillo (77): Last season’s Rookie of the Year had five straight finishes of T-26 or better to start this season. But he notched just two more top 25s after that and missed three of his four major cuts. He did tie for 29th at the Northern Trust.

Adam Scott (73): Initially had planned to miss the Dell Technologies Championship, but everything went fine with the birth of his second child, and Scott is ready to get back to work. He’s a past champion at TPC Boston, too.

Bubba Watson (72): Let it slip that he’d like to go home and start his offseason. He’ll do just that if he doesn’t play well at TPC Boston. This season, Watson has four top 10s in 21 starts, but has also missed seven cuts. He did impress at Glen Oaks, though, with a T-10 finish.

Grayson Murray (70): Currently, he’d be the last man into the BMW Championship. Murray won the Barbasol Championship in July, but has just one other top 10 on the season in 28 starts. He was T-62 at the Northern Trust.

Russell Knox (65): Knox is just 14 points clear of Murray. He made his first eight cuts of the season, a streak that included four top 10s and nothing worse than a T-19 finish. However, Knox has missed 10 cuts since then, including last week at Glen Oaks.