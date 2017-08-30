2017 Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions

The Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions takes its inaugural trip to one of the most celebrated golf courses in Florida, Black Diamond Ranch. With 45-holes carved out of abandoned limestone quarries just north of Tampa, Tom Fazio has transformed this once cratered moonscape into what has become one of his most celebrated architectural masterpieces. The Quarry Course at Black Diamond Ranch, with its unending list of awards and accolades, was immediately recognized as one of the premier courses in America.

Equally impressive and award winning is the Ranch Course at Black Diamond Ranch. Reminiscent of Pine Valley, the Ranch Course features perfect rolling fairways along with over 100 feet of elevation change. The two-tiered greens, abundant bunkering and pristine lakes, makes distance control and accuracy a must.

The Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions is open to all winners of senior events in the last calendar year and will take place Dec. 10-12.

Those eligible may register for the event at the following link:

Golfweek TOC Registration

Don’t miss this opportunity to finish the year on the fifth course of our remarkable quintet that included Mission Inn, PGA West and Tobacco Road and the Disney Palm. Black Diamond Ranch, we’ve saved the best for last!