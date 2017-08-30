2018 Arnold Palmer Cup coaches announced

The coaches for the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup are set.

Oklahoma’s Ryan Hybl and Ohio State’s Therese Hession will coach the U.S. team while Kent State’s Herb Page and Stanford’s Anne Walker will lead the International team in the July 6-8 Ryder Cup-style college event at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

The 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup will mark the first time that men’s and women’s college golfers will compete. It will also be the first time that an International team will be used instead of just a European team. Each team will now be made up of 12 men and 12 women.

“Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation is excited about the next chapter of the Arnold Palmer Cup beginning this summer at Evian Resort Golf Club,” said Kevin Bingham, CEO of Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation. “We’re pleased Therese, Ryan, Herb and Anne will help usher in this new era in the matches and promote the positive attributes of the game to the next generation of golfers.”

Hybl is the first U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup coach to have also played in the event while in college. Hybl, from the University of Georgia, helped lead Team USA to 15.5-8.5 victory in 2002. He posted a record of 1-1-2. As a coach, Hybl took over the Oklahoma program in 2009-10 and has led the Sooners to seven straight NCAA Championship appearances, including the NCAA title last spring.

Hession has been at Ohio State for the past 26 seasons, leading the Buckeyes to 10 Big Ten titles, including three straight, from 2014 to ’16. Last season, Ohio State advanced to its 16th NCAA Championship under Hession, and made it to the quarterfinals.

Page is entering his 40th season at Kent State. He has led the Golden Flashes to 21 MAC titles and 18 NCAA Championship appearances. Page has also been active serving on NCAA and Golf Coaches Association of America Committees. He was inducted into the GCAA Hall of Fame in 2004.

Walker was named director of women’s golf at Stanford in 2012 and in five seasons has guided the Cardinal to an NCAA Championship appearance in each season. Her teams have advanced to the NCAA semifinals in three straight seasons, including winning the NCAA title in 2015.