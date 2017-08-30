Craig Watson steps down as 2017 GB&I Walker Cup captain

Craig Watson will not captain this year’s Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team, the R&A announced Wednesday.

Watson stepped down as acting captain because of a serious illness in his immediate family. He is replaced by Andrew Ingram, who will now lead the GB&I squad in the Sept. 9-10 matches at Los Angeles Country Club.

Ingram, 57, represented Wales at the junior and youth level before going on to captain the Welsh men’s Home Internationals team on five occasions, including their victory in 2002.

He became chairman of the R&A Men’s Selection Committee in 2014 and has been chairman of the Teams and Performance Committee at the Golf Union of Wales for more than 10 years.

Ingram captained the winning European Junior Ryder Cup team in 2004 and also at Celtic Manor in 2006, where Europe retained the trophy. He currently plays to a 2-handicap and is a member at Royal Porthcawl.