Who needs wallpaper when you have … yardage books?

Ian Poulter has created quite the wall display using yardage books from his lengthy golf career, and he filmed a portion of it for his social-media audiences on Wednesday. The 41-year-old Poulter started the video with a close-up of his yardage book from the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor, where Poulter went 3-1 to help Europe win the Cup.

"Some people call me a hoarder… I like to say it's my Journey" pic.twitter.com/yx51ihrWNx — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 29, 2017

Kudos to Poults for the creative idea.