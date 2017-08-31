Preparation begins for U.S. Walker Cup team in Los Angeles

Members of the U.S. Walker Cup team have a busy week of preparation ahead of the Sept. 9-10 matches at Los Angeles Country Club.

The team members will arrive in Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday. After arrival, the players will check into the Beverly Hills Hilton, located right next to LACC, receive their Polo Golf team uniforms and start practicing on LACC.

“We’re gonna be best dressed team they’ve ever had,” Miller said Thursday via phone.

The next day, Miller and the 10 team members will head to the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center to see the Space Shuttle Endeavour, located between the USC campus and L.A. Memorial Colosseum. On Saturday afternoon, the team will head back north to play Bel-Air Country Club, located just north of UCLA.

On Sunday morning, the team will practice and play LACC before heading north to Universal Studios in the afternoon.

On Monday, the team heads on a bit of a road trip for a visit to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, followed by a round at the Valley Club of Montecito.

“I hope they find inspiration there (at the library),” Miller said. “Reagan was a member of LACC and he has a locker there. We’re going to win one for Gipper; that’s what he would’ve told us.”

Then it’s back to LACC on Tuesday for four days of practice leading into Friday afternoon’s opening ceremony. On Thursday, the team is scheduled to have lunch with former President George W. Bush, who spoke to and played a few holes with the U.S. Walker Cup team back in 2013 at National Golf Links of America.

“During these days, we’re getting the guys to know each other and sorting through who we’re going to pair in foursomes,” Miller said. “I’ve already got some good ideas, but I’ll also get input from the guys. It’s all just a part of the process.”