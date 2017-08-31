WATCH: Tiger Woods chipping again after doctor's OK

Tiger Woods is hitting golf balls again!

Well, at least he’s chipping and pitching again.

Woods posted an Instagram video on Thursday afternoon showing himself hitting a pitch shot, along with a caption that read “Dr. gave me the OK to start pitching.”

Woods, 41, is recovering from April 19 back fusion surgery, his fourth procedure to his back in the last three years. Less than two months later, on Memorial Day, Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Fla., on suspicion of DUI.

He has since undergone rehab for pill addiction and the DUI charges have been dropped with Woods instead agreeing to enter a diversion program.

More recently, however, Woods has showed up many times on social media, whether it be at a Barcelona soccer game in South Florida, in the gym or having dinner with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas.

There is not timetable for Woods’ return to professional golf. But Thursday’s video was good to see.