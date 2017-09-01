Kelly Kraft makes 12 on par 5, later WDs with injury at TPC Boston

Kelly Kraft’s 2016-17 PGA Tour season likely ended Friday in ignominious fashion.

Kraft started his opening round at the Dell Technologies Championship with a par, but disaster struck with impunity at the second.

That first par 5 at TPC Boston is generally a birdie hole, and, well, Kraft didn’t quite do that.

A series of water balls and other seriously poor shots would eventually leave Kraft with a stunning septuple-bogey 12.

You read that right: A 12 on a par 5.

Here’s how he did that, shot-by-shot:

Shot 12 in the hole

Shot 11 putt 8 ft 9 in., 3 ft 3 in. to hole

Shot 10 86 yds to green, 5 ft 5 in. to hole

Drop in right fairway, 85 yds to hole

Shot 9 Penalty

Shot 8 71 yds to water, 44 ft 0 in. to hole

Drop in right fairway, 85 yds to hole

Shot 7 Penalty

Shot 6 3 in. to native area, 38 ft 0 in. to hole

Shot 5 98 yds to native area, 38 ft 2 in. to hole

Drop in right fairway, 85 yds to hole

Shot 4 Penalty

Shot 3 155 yds to water, 36 ft 7 in. to hole

Shot 2 146 yds to right rough, 166 yds to hole

Shot 1 237 yds to unknown, 311 yds to hole

Note that Kraft had to knock in a 3-footer JUST TO MAKE A 12!

Being 7 over through two holes rarely ever works out, and Kraft was 10 over for the day after a bogey at No. 14.

At that point, Kraft withdrew from the tournament due to a right foot injury. He explained more about the decision on Twitter.

A 12 on a par 5 and withdrawing due to injury on the same day? That’s rough. Even worse, Kraft entered the week 64th in the FedEx Cup standings and is now projected to drop to 77th.

Only the top 70 in the standings after this week advance to the BMW Championship. So it looks like Kraft’s playoff road ends here.

It’s certainly not the way he would’ve wished to have gone out, but nobody can say it wasn’t memorable.