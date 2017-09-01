Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 1

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full flow, as the PGA Tour makes its second of four stops in this season-ending series at the Dell Technologies Championship. First-round action has commenced at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

We are tracking all of Friday’s first-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Sunday, 3-6 p.m.; Monday, 1:30-6 p.m.)

Dell Technologies Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (1:42 p.m. ET): Dustin Johnson eagled the 18th after knocking one in to 4 feet. That’s 4-under 31. He bogeyed the first and then birdied Nos. 2 and 4 to move to 5 under.

He’s two clear of the field.

A 7-iron from 220 yards to set up an eagle.@DJohnsonPGA now has a share of the lead at @DellTechChamp.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/fmZ8dSWQy9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 1, 2017

UPDATE NO. 3 (10:53 a.m. ET): Dustin Johnson hits it to 6 feet at No. 15 for a birdie to move to 2 under and a share of the lead. He then hits the flagstick and is 7 feet away at the 16th. He misses the birdie putt but remians tied for the lead at 2 under through seven holes.

UPDATE NO. 2 (10:40 a.m. ET): The current leaderboard at TPC Boston.

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:30 a.m. ET): Round 1 is underway! Here’s Dustin Johnson birdieing his opening hole. He’s coming off a win at the Northern Trust.

