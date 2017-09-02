Four co-lead at Junior Players Championship

Leaderboard

• • •

Only nine players broke par Friday in the opening round of the Junior Players Championship, but the leaderboard is jam-packed.

Garrett Barber, Ricky Castillo, William Mouw and Travis Vick fired 3-under 69s at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass to all share the early lead.

The whole quartet is looking for its first AJGA invitational win. Cole Hammer is two back and T-7 at 1 under. Karl Vilips is tied for 21st at 1 over. Turner Hosch is tied for 44th at 4 over.

Ahead of the tournament, Hosch catalyzed the AJGA to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Hosch tweeted at the AJGA the idea of donating $10 for every birdie a player made at the Junior Players.

The organization supported the idea and followed through, and TaylorMade-adidas Golf is putting up a $10-per-birdie donation this week on top of the AJGA’s efforts.

With 222 birdies in Friday’s first round, that meant $4,440 had been raised for the American Red Cross to help in Harvey relief efforts.