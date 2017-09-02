Jon Rahm takes 36-hole lead at Dell Technologies Championship

Here is a recap of the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship, played at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.:

LEADING: Jon Rahm plays his final 10 holes in 7 under to rocket to a 5-under 66 and a two-shot lead at 9 under.

The 22-year-old Spaniard turned a corner Saturday when he eagled the par-5 18th. He proceeded to birdie Nos. 2-4, 7 and 9 to close in 5-under 31. Rahm has had a breakout 2017, winning twice (including his maiden PGA Tour title) and posting eight other top 10s worldwide.

That second PGA Tour win has eluded him since breaking through at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. But after a T-3 at the Northern Trust and the 36-hole lead here, that might be changing soon.

CHASING: Four players (Paul Casey, Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley and Kevin Streelman) are tied for second at 7 under. Phil Mickelson, now full on energy again, Grayson Murray, Bryson DeChambeau and Marc Leishman are all T-6 at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: There were aces within 65 seconds of one another on Saturday, as Grayson Murray holed out at No. 8 before Lucas Glover added one at 16 just over a minute later.

We only have footage of Glover’s hole-in-one, but that one alone should bring you enough joy:

QUOTABLE: “These first two days, my visualization, my mental clarity and focus have been much better (and) my energy level has been up.” – Phil Mickelson, on how he’s turned things around at TPC Boston

SHORT SHOTS: Jordan Spieth fires a 6-under 65 to rocket from T-42 to T-10. At 5 under overall, Spieth is now in position to contend with 36 holes to go. … Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are at 4 under after a pair of second-round 67s. They’re tied at 4 under with Dustin Johnson, who dropped from the solo lead to T-15 after a 1-over 72. … Branden Grace is also at 4 under, rocketing from T-69 to T-15 after a 64. … Rickie Fowler drops from T-12 to T-28 after a second-round 71. He’s 2 under overall. … Hideki Matsuyama is tied for 47th at 1 over. … Jason Day sits T-57 at 2 over after a 69. … Bubba Watson makes the cut on the number at 3 over after a 70. … Rory McIlroy misses the cut by one after going 72-74. Adam Scott misses out by one, too. … Only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings move on after this week. Seven players are projected to jump in, with seven being kicked out.

The seven projected to jump in: Grace (99th to 70th thanks to T-15 at 4 under), Chris Kirk (95th to 66th and in same T-15 spot), Streelman (90th to 26th, T-2 at 7 under), Morgan Hoffmann (83rd to 64th after second-round 64 pushed him to T-22 at 3 under), Stewart Cink (81st to 63rd at T-22 as well), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (80th to 65th, T-28 at 2 under) and Graham DeLaet (74th to 69th, T-34 at 1 under).

The seven projected to be kicked out: Kevin Tway (69th to 77th, he’s T-69 at 3 over), Bud Cauley (69th to 74th, T-47 at 1 over), Russell Knox (65th to 75th, T-57 at 2 over), Kelly Kraft (64th to 76th, withdrew after a miserable Friday that included a 12), Danny Lee (62nd to 73rd, missed cut), Ryan Moore (61st to 72nd, withdrew) and Brandt Snedeker (68th to somewhere outside top 70, exact projection is unclear because he’s not in field due to injury).

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 1-3 p.m. Eastern, before NBC takes over for a 3-6 p.m. stint. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.