Logan McAllister fires record 63 to rocket into Junior Players lead

Logan McAllister rebounded from a difficult opening round in grand fashion Saturday and the turnaround has him on top.

A tournament record 9-under 63 in the second round of the Junior Players Championship rocketed McAllister from a tie for 35th to the solo lead at 6 under. McAllister enters Sunday’s final round with a two-shot lead over Garrett Barber.

McAllister, of Oklahoma City, Okla., was bogey-free on the day and posted birdies at Nos. 2-4, 6, 8, 10-12 and 16 on his way to that 63. The 2018 Oklahoma commit has finished in the top 15 in his last three AJGA starts, but none of those performances produced a top five (let alone a win).

Barber, a 2018 LSU commit and a first-round co-leader, is solo second in his 4-under position. Ricky Castillo, a Florida commit and another first-round co-leader, sits T-3 at 3 under with Bryan Wiyang Teoh.

Twelve players are under par in total. Cole Hammer sits T-18 at 2 over, along with Turner Hosch.

The AJGA’s effort to donate money for Hurricane Harvey relief via a $10-per-birdie donation at the Junior Players – an initiative catalyzed by Hosch – has now yielded $9,200 for the American Red Cross.