Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 2

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full flow, as the PGA Tour makes its second of four stops in this season-ending series at the Dell Technologies Championship. Second-round action is underway at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
We are tracking all of Saturday’s second-round action. Follow along…
How to follow the action:
All times Eastern
- TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Sunday, 3-6 p.m.; Monday, 1:30-6 p.m.)
- RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 12-7 p.m.; Sunday-Monday, 1-6 p.m.)
- PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Monday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
• • •
Dell Technologies Championship tracker
UPDATE NO. 5 (12:40 p.m. ET): Rahm makes a third straight birdie at No. 4 and leads by one at 7 under. That’s 5 under in his last five. This dude is absolutely ON FIRE.
UPDATE NO. 4 (12:32 p.m. ET): Grayson Murray made it into a share of the lead with a hole-in-one, by the way. Wow!
UPDATE NO. 3 (12:27 p.m. ET): Jon Rahm goes eagle-par-birdie-birdie at Nos. 18-3 and shares the lead at 6 under. Grayson Murray and Adam Hadwin are also at 6 under with Rahm.
UPDATE NO. 2 (12:15 p.m. ET): Phil Mickelson is TIED FOR THE LEAD.
A bogey at No. 12, but he rolls in back-to-back 25-footers for birdies at 13 and 14 and is now co-leading at 5 under with four other players (Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Brendan Steele and Adam Hadwin).
UPDATE NO. 1 (11:25 a.m. ET): Look out for Philip Alfred Mickelson!
Lefty birdies Nos. 2 and 10 to reach 4 under overall. He’s just three back of leader Brendan Steele. Rickie Fowler is also 4 under, three back and 2 under on the day.
• • •
