Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 2

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full flow, as the PGA Tour makes its second of four stops in this season-ending series at the Dell Technologies Championship. Second-round action is underway at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s second-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Sunday, 3-6 p.m.; Monday, 1:30-6 p.m.)

RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Saturday, 12-7 p.m.; Sunday-Monday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Monday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday-Monday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

Dell Technologies Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 5 (12:40 p.m. ET): Rahm makes a third straight birdie at No. 4 and leads by one at 7 under. That’s 5 under in his last five. This dude is absolutely ON FIRE.

-5 in his last 5. pic.twitter.com/1Xr3D3TJOb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2017

UPDATE NO. 4 (12:32 p.m. ET): Grayson Murray made it into a share of the lead with a hole-in-one, by the way. Wow!

A hole-in-one to tie the lead!@GraysonMurray's last 3 holes?

Birdie. Birdie. Ace. pic.twitter.com/H8B32M4vkV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2017

According to #ShotLink: 65 seconds separate holes-in-one by @GraysonMurray (12:22:32) on 8 and Lucas Glover (12:23:37) on 16 @PGATOUR — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) September 2, 2017

UPDATE NO. 3 (12:27 p.m. ET): Jon Rahm goes eagle-par-birdie-birdie at Nos. 18-3 and shares the lead at 6 under. Grayson Murray and Adam Hadwin are also at 6 under with Rahm.

Have you ever seen a more perfectly played hole of golf? 🦅 #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Vx7K2Et9SR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2017

UPDATE NO. 2 (12:15 p.m. ET): Phil Mickelson is TIED FOR THE LEAD.

A bogey at No. 12, but he rolls in back-to-back 25-footers for birdies at 13 and 14 and is now co-leading at 5 under with four other players (Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Brendan Steele and Adam Hadwin).

UPDATE NO. 1 (11:25 a.m. ET): Look out for Philip Alfred Mickelson!

Lefty birdies Nos. 2 and 10 to reach 4 under overall. He’s just three back of leader Brendan Steele. Rickie Fowler is also 4 under, three back and 2 under on the day.

When you're bogey-free through 8 holes … 😁 pic.twitter.com/2JnTcws2i9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 2, 2017

• • •

