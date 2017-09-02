Tee times, pairings: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship, Round 3

Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

NOTE: Players will go off split tees in threesomes due to a rainy forecast. All times below are in Eastern Time. Anyway, your tee times:

SUNDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

10:37 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Anirban Lahiri, Webb Simpson

10:48 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Emiliano Grillo, Jonas Blixt

10:59 a.m.: Bill Haas, Si Woo Kim, Graham DeLaet

11:10 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Brian Harman

11:21 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

11:32 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Morgan Hoffmann, Pat Perez

11:43 a.m.: Scott Brown, Russell Henley, Brendan Steele

11:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Branden Grace

12:05 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

12:16 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes

12:27 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Justin Rose, Kevin Na

12:38 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman

12:49 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Kevin Streelman, Grayson Murray

1 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey

OFF TEE NO. 10