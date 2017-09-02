Tee times, pairings: 2017 Dell Technologies Championship, Round 3

Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
NOTE: Players will go off split tees in threesomes due to a rainy forecast. All times below are in Eastern Time. Anyway, your tee times:
SUNDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 10:37 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Anirban Lahiri, Webb Simpson
- 10:48 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Emiliano Grillo, Jonas Blixt
- 10:59 a.m.: Bill Haas, Si Woo Kim, Graham DeLaet
- 11:10 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Brian Harman
- 11:21 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia
- 11:32 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Morgan Hoffmann, Pat Perez
- 11:43 a.m.: Scott Brown, Russell Henley, Brendan Steele
- 11:54 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Branden Grace
- 12:05 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen
- 12:16 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:27 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Justin Rose, Kevin Na
- 12:38 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman
- 12:49 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Kevin Streelman, Grayson Murray
- 1 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Adam Hadwin, Paul Casey
OFF TEE NO. 10
- 10:37 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar
- 10:48 a.m.: Cody Gribble, Bud Cauley, Jamie Lovemark
- 10:59 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun
- 11:10 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Charley Hoffman, Xander Schauffele
- 11:21 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Jim Herman, Russell Knox
- 11:32 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Chez Reavie, Jason Day
- 11:43 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Nick Taylor, William McGirt
- 11:54 a.m.: Luke List, James Hahn, Keegan Bradley
- 12:05 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Martin Laird, Kevin Tway
- 12:16 p.m.: Rod Pampling, Sung Kang, Francesco Molinari
- 12:27 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson, Robert Streb
- 12:38 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Wesley Bryan
- 12:49 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Patrick Rodgers
