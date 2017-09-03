Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman 54-hole co-leaders at Dell Technologies Championship

Here is a recap of the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship, played at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.:

LEADING: Justin Thomas’ 2016-17 season keeps on getting better. He already has four PGA Tour wins this campaign (including a major), now a fifth could be on the way – as well as Player of the Year honors. Thomas fired an 8-under 63 Sunday at TPC Boston to rocket from five behind to a share of the lead. He’s tied at the top with Marc Leishman, who posted a 6-under 65 to get to 12 under, too.

Thomas shot his 63 in bogey-free fashion, putting together a pair of 4-under nines to produce that score (and he had TWELVE 3s on the card!). Leishman was bogey-free as well, creating the same symmetry, except with 3-under nines.

Leishman is looking for his third PGA Tour win overall and second this season (Arnold Palmer Invitational). For Thomas, a win Monday would be his sixth career PGA Tour title.

CHASING: What a leaderboard we have heading into Monday. Those two at the top and Paul Casey is one back at 11 under. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Jordan Spieth is tied for fourth at 10 under – yes, just two back – after a Saturday 66. Dustin Johnson is only three behind after his own 66 and sits in a tie for seventh with Jon Rahm. Phil Mickelson, now full on energy again, is only four back and T-9 at 8 under. Heck, Rickie Fowler is lurking in a tie for 11th at 7 under after his own 66. A lot of star power in contention leading into the final round.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This zig-zagging 41-footer for birdie at the 17th from Pat Perez was something to behold. It led him to a birdie-birdie finish, and he’s five back entering Monday.

QUOTABLE: “It’s crazy to think I played the par 5s even par. That drives me crazy still.” – Thomas, whose round could’ve been even lower despite 12 3s

SHORT SHOTS: Grayson Murray is tied for fourth at 10 under thanks to a third-round 67 and is projected to jump from 70th to 35th in the FedEx Cup Standings. … Patrick Cantlay sits T-9 at 8 under after a Sunday 68 and is projected to go from 50th to 33rd in the FedEx Cup. … Patrick Reed is T-14 at 6 under and Bryson DeChambeau finds himself T-19 at 5 under. … Jason Day is T-44 at 1 over after a third-round 70. … Sergio Garcia drops to a tie for 53rd at 2 over after shooting 75. He did so having had to ditch his putter early in the round.

Only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings move on after this week. Five players are projected to jump in, with five being kicked out.

The five projected to jump in: Branden Grace (99th to 63rd thanks to T-14 at 6 under), Kevin Streelman (90th to 70th, T-21 at 4 under), Stewart Cink (81st to 61st at T-14 as well), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (80th to 67th, T-32 at 1 under) and Emiliano Grillo (77th to 66th, T-32 at 1 under).

The five projected to be kicked out: Kevin Tway (69th to 74th, T-66 at 4 over), Anirban Lahiri (66th to 71st, T-53 at 2 over), Russell Knox (65th to 72nd, T-60 at 3 over), Kelly Kraft (64th to 73rd, withdrew after a miserable Friday that included a 12) and Brandt Snedeker (68th to somewhere outside top 70, exact projection is unclear because he’s not in field after shutting things down indefinitely due to health problems).

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Eastern, before NBC takes over for a 1:30-6 p.m. stint. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.