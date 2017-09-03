Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, Round 3

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full flow, as the PGA Tour makes its second of four stops in this season-ending series at the Dell Technologies Championship. Third-round action is underway at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s third-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Sunday, 3-6 p.m.; Monday, 1:30-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Sunday, 1-3 p.m.; Monday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Sunday, 3-6 p.m.; Monday, 1:30-6 p.m.) RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Sunday-Monday, 1-6 p.m.)

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com (Sunday-Monday, 1-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Monday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday-Monday, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

UPDATE NO. 5 (3:10 p.m. ET): Justin Thomas with a BOMB on No. 12 for birdie and he ties the lead at 10 under! He is 6 under for the round.

UPDATE NO. 4 (2:35 p.m. ET): Justin Thomas is now T-2 at 8 under! He’s on fire after a front-nine 32.

Look out for Lefty! Phil joins a 6-way tie for 2nd at the @DellTechChamp. pic.twitter.com/T5YY6uwc79 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 3, 2017

UPDATE NO. 3 (2:22 p.m. ET): The current leaderboard. Stanley now leads alone:

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:40 p.m. ET): Jon Rahm started with a beautiful approach to 9 feet at No. 1 and buried the birdie putt to move to 10 under.

But he finds the water AFTER LAYING UP at the par-5 second and has to bury a 10-footer just for bogey. Even with that save, he’s back to 9 under, and his two-shot lead is gone. Kyle Stanley (birdies at Nos. 1 and 3) has caught him.

Phil Mickelson (7 under through three), Jordan Spieth (7 under through four) and Justin Thomas (7 under through six) are all two back.

UPDATE NO. 1 (1 p.m. ET): Look out!

Phil Mickelson starts with a birdie and moves to 7 under. He’s now just two back of Jon Rahm, who has just teed off No. 1.

It's a little rainy but the players are out here so you should be too! pic.twitter.com/5E6xxjKdS2 — DellTechChampionship (@DellTechChamp) September 3, 2017

