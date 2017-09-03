Scott McCarron wins 4th PGA Tour Champions title of 2017

CALGARY, Alberta — Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday for his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the season.

McCarron closed with a 3-under 67 to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez by a stroke at Canyon Meadows. After Jimenez missed a long eagle putt en route to a birdie on the par-5 18th, McCarron holed a 3-footer for par.

“It felt like 20 feet,” McCarron said. “It was kind of a right-center putt. I didn’t take much time over it, because I saw it go right by and I knew exactly what I was going to do. I just missed a couple short ones before, so I didn’t want to even think about it too long. I set it up and made a good putt finally. It really felt good to get that done.”

McCarron opened with rounds of 63 and 64 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

The 52-year-old McCarron matched Bernhard Langer for the season victory lead and earned $352,500 to pull closer to the idle German star in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings.

McCarron has six victories in the last two seasons on the 50-and-over tour. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February, the major Senior Players Championship in July and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open two weeks ago.

“Winning does not get easier,” McCarron said. “These guys are the best players in the world at their time and they’re still playing some great golf. I truly believe we’ve got 25 guys that can still play on the PGA Tour and compete.”

McCarron finished at 16-under 194. He had an eagle for the third straight day, this time on the par-5 11th after accomplishing the feat the on the par-5 18th in the first two rounds.

Jimenez closed with a 66.

“Scott is playing very well and holed very important putts for him and that’s the key,” Jimenez said. “He played very well. In this case, he holed more putts than us and won.”

Scott Dunlap (67), Todd Hamilton (67) and Kevin Sutherland (68) tied for third at 13 under.

Nick Faldo followed his second-round 64 with a 73 to tie for 21st at 6 under.

“I didn’t hit it, I had one shot inside my 15-foot circle,” Faldo said. “I actually hit quite a few good shots, but I was either too long or too short and then everything else was medium. I got really miffed. I got messed up with that wind.”