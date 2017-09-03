Sergio Garcia slams putter, takes it out of play at Dell Technologies Championship

NORTON, Mass. – Frustration got the best of Sergio Garcia on the fourth hole Sunday at the Dell Technologies Championship, and it cost him the use of his putter for the rest of the day.

After hitting a great drive past the hole and onto the fringe on the 284-yard par-4 hole, Garcia’s first putt veered sharply to the right about 10 feet from the hole and came to rest 13 feet away.

At that point, Garcia raised his right arm and swung the putter down in frustration, directly onto a sprinkler head about a foot away from where he’d addressed the ball. Hard.

Garcia almost immediately realized that the putter, a Toulon Design prototype, had bent due to the blow. According to the rules of golf, “If a club is damaged other than in the normal course of play and its playing characteristics have changed or it is rendered non-conforming, the club must not be replaced or used again during the round. If the damaged or broken club happens to be a putter, the player would need to putt with any one of the other clubs in their bag.”

Without the use of his putter, Garcia opted to putt using a fairway wood and promptly holed the 13-footer for birdie.