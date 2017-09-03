Stacy Lewis breaks 3-year win drought, earning nearly $200K for Houston relief

Stacy Lewis waited so long for her 12th LPGA win, but it was worth it.

REALLY worth it.

Lewis fired a 3-under 69 Sunday at the Cambia Portland Classic, outlasting In Gee Chun by a shot at 20 under to hold on after holding a three-shot 54-hole lead. The victory marked the end of an agonizing wait, a three-year win drought going back to the 2014 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

“I’m excited to get the monkey off my back and just to know I can do it,” Lewis said.

And of all weeks, Lewis ended it here.

Lewis, who has lived in the Houston area since age 11 and currently lives in the city that she refers to as her “hometown,” could not help but be affected by the havoc Hurricane Harvey has unleashed on Houston. Prior to the tournament, she pledged to donate all of her winnings this week to relief efforts.

Gerrod Chadwell, Lewis’ husband, is the head coach of Houston’s women’s golf program and had to deal with Harvey uprooting his team for the time being. Chadwell’s efforts, with some help, included kayaking to rescue the women’s and men’s program’s Trackman, camera equipment and other electronics.

So Lewis’ connection to Houston is strong, and her pledge made all the sense in the world. But for Lewis to go on to win her first event in three years on a week when doing so could help out her area tremendously?

What an incredible dose of good fortune and karma.

The winner’s check this week was $195,000, and with Lewis nabbing that, all of that money now goes to Hurricane Harvey relief.

The good that money can do for a displaced population had Lewis pumped up after her win.

“We’re going to be able to help people rebuild houses and get their homes back,” Lewis said. “That’s more important than any win.”

On top of that, Lewis sponsor KPMG has announced it will match Lewis’ donation, a development Lewis called “unbelievable.”

Cambia and the LPGA are also donating portions of the week’s proceeds to Houston relief efforts.

Lewis certainly had to battle for this win. She was four ahead going into the back nine, but a late charge from Chun cut the lead to one with two to play. Lewis had to get up-and-down for par at No. 17 to keep the solo lead, which she did.

The 32-year-old two-putted for par at the last to seal the win.

Prior to Sunday’s action, Lewis said that this would probably one of her most special wins – “up there” with a major, in fact – if she could pull it off.

She added Sunday that her goal when she made the pledge was to win.

But for it to actually happen after dropping from World No. 1 to No. 18 and not pulling off a victory in three years? This is truly extraordinary and heart-warming stuff.