VIDEO: Cameraman artfully dodges errant shot with incredible reflexes

Who says the golfers are the only athletes out there during a PGA Tour event?

Marc Leishman accidentally put a cameraman to the test late Monday in the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship, and the operator responded with a magnificent performance.

The Aussie was forced to play his third shot at TPC Boston’s par-5 18th with high native grasses impeding his backswing. It led to a poor shot that rocketed straight right.

OK, bad shots happen … but straight right was where a cameraman capturing the action was standing. It appeared the ball was going to ricochet right off him.

Nope. This cameraman’s reflexes here were unbelievable, as he was able to move his right leg out of the way and allow the ball to trundle through his legs:

This camera guy deserves a big raise. pic.twitter.com/dxCiosO7K7 — Skratch (@Skratch) September 4, 2017

That’s having your head on a swivel. Leishman was likely thankful, too, as the ball may have come right back down to him if it had hit off the cameraman’s right leg.

Leishman would end up bogeying the hole anyway to finish solo third, but this cameraman is still a hero in our book.