What Justin Thomas said after winning the Dell Technologies Championship

Justin Thomas fired a 5-under 66 Monday at the Dell Technologies Championship to post a three-shot victory.

This is his fifth win of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season and the sixth of his Tour career.

Here’s what he had to say after the win:

• • •

On how he pulled out the win:

“It was a patient day. It was a lot more difficult, I felt like, that back nine. The front nine was a shootout. I knew that Jordan (Spieth), I thought he was 2 under through two or 3 under through three, and I got up there and I saw he was 4 under through three, and then I saw he birdied 4. To be 5 under through four, I can’t really draw up any better start than that.

It just was a great week because I felt like I didn’t have my best stuff at the start of the week and that’s just something I’ve gotten so much better at and I’m proud of myself more than anything.”

On his nerves Monday versus them at the PGA:

“I was probably more nervous today than I was at the PGA, as weird as it sounds. I caught myself having a lot of deep breaths and just a lot of, you know, kind of staying in the moment. It was tough. The crowds out here were crazy. It’s a big golf tournament. It’s a great field.”

On what’s changed for him in recent years:

“I’m a lot better at golf. I think I’m stronger. I’m in better shape. I’m way more mentally tough. Things don’t affect me as much. I mean, I’m still fiery. I still get angry. That’s just my personality, my character; that will probably never change.

But in terms of letting it roll over into the next shot, I think I’m way better at that. I only had two bogeys this week, which is – I’m probably just as proud of that as I am winning.”

On if he’s the best golfer in the world:

“I can’t give you an answer on that. That’s only asking for trouble.”

On how jealousy toward Jordan Spieth’s success does creep in:

“I still get jealous. Any time any of my friends win and I don’t, I’m extremely happy for them, I’m pumped for them, I’m excited but I’m jealous. I wish I had three majors right now. I mean, I’m obviously pleased with one but I wish I had three.”

On whether he’ll actually celebrate the win:

“We still have two events left. I mean, I’m probably more excited than anything to get home and see one of my roommates, Tom Lovelady, who just got his PGA TOUR card. He gets home Tuesday night, and we’re going to have a little dinner, celebrate on Wednesday. I’m more excited to see him and just tell him congrats than I am to celebrate my own victory.”

Here’s video of his full press conference: