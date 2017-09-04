Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, final round

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full flow, as the PGA Tour makes its second of four stops in this season-ending series at the Dell Technologies Championship. Final-round action is underway at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.
We tracked all of Monday’s final-round action. Follow along…
Dell Technologies Championship tracker
UPDATE NO. 6 (2:34 p.m. ET): Spieth and Justin Thomas are tied!
Thomas drives it to the fringe at No. 4 and buries a 32-footer for eagle to reach 15 under. The fireworks are in full force already. Oh, and Marc Leishman is also 15 under and co-leading after three early birdies.
UPDATE NO. 5 (2:29 p.m. ET): Spieth is just a monster.
He gets up and down from a greenside bunker at the drivable par-4 fourth, nailing a 6-footer, to open birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie. He’s now the solo leader at 15 under.
UPDATE NO. 4 (2:06 p.m. ET): Spieth adds a birdie at No. 3 to move to 14 under. Unbelievable.
He remains tied, as Leishman birdies No. 2 to also reach 14 under.
UPDATE NO. 3 (1:57 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth. Wow.
Spieth goes birdie-eagle to start and he’s now tied for the lead at 13 under.
UPDATE NO. 2 (1:55 p.m. ET): Leishman birdies No. 1 to move to 13 under and the solo lead. Mickelson remains two back after a birdie at No. 4.
Thomas is one back at 12 under after an opening par. Interesting already!
UPDATE NO. 1 (1:35 p.m. ET): Phil Mickelson is hot early. Look out.
Lefty starts birdie-birdie to go to 10 under, and he’s now just two back. The final group (Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman) has just teed off.
