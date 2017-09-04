Live blog: Dell Technologies Championship, final round

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are in full flow, as the PGA Tour makes its second of four stops in this season-ending series at the Dell Technologies Championship. Final-round action is underway at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

We tracked all of Monday’s final-round action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; NBC, 1:30-6 p.m.

Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; NBC, 1:30-6 p.m. RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m. PGA TOUR LIVE: 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

• • •

Dell Technologies Championship tracker

UPDATE NO. 6 (2:34 p.m. ET): Spieth and Justin Thomas are tied!

Thomas drives it to the fringe at No. 4 and buries a 32-footer for eagle to reach 15 under. The fireworks are in full force already. Oh, and Marc Leishman is also 15 under and co-leading after three early birdies.

UPDATE NO. 5 (2:29 p.m. ET): Spieth is just a monster.

He gets up and down from a greenside bunker at the drivable par-4 fourth, nailing a 6-footer, to open birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie. He’s now the solo leader at 15 under.

UPDATE NO. 4 (2:06 p.m. ET): Spieth adds a birdie at No. 3 to move to 14 under. Unbelievable.

He remains tied, as Leishman birdies No. 2 to also reach 14 under.

UPDATE NO. 3 (1:57 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth. Wow.

Spieth goes birdie-eagle to start and he’s now tied for the lead at 13 under.

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:55 p.m. ET): Leishman birdies No. 1 to move to 13 under and the solo lead. Mickelson remains two back after a birdie at No. 4.

Thomas is one back at 12 under after an opening par. Interesting already!

BOOM! Another birdie for Lefty at 4! 🐥 That makes 3 in the first 4 holes. He is now -11 and still 2 shots off the lead. #LetsGoLefty — KPMG Mickelson (@MickelsonHat) September 4, 2017

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:35 p.m. ET): Phil Mickelson is hot early. Look out.

Lefty starts birdie-birdie to go to 10 under, and he’s now just two back. The final group (Justin Thomas, Marc Leishman) has just teed off.

Huge gallery on the first tee for Jordan Spieth. #DellTechChamp pic.twitter.com/oUHpHnduhI — David Dusek (@Golfweek_Dusek) September 4, 2017

• • •

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js