Galvin Green introduces Insula Lite outerwear line

Galvin Green, the official outerwear provider for the 2018 European Ryder Cup team, last week introduced its Insula Lite outerwear line for 2017 Autumn/Winter.

The lightweight performance outerwear combines soft, lightweight material with advanced thermal-regulation technology for breathability, warmth and comfort.

Insula Lite performance fabric incorporates built-in air chambers warmed by body heat and which allow excess heat and moisture to escape. This creates long-lasting insulation and air flow to maintain ideal body temperature.

“Our layering system continually evolves, helping players perform their best in all conditions,” said Andrew Creed, president of Galvin Green USA. “The new Insula Lite pieces are perfect examples of this innovation, allowing for comfortable play into autumn and winter to extend golfers’ seasons.”

Highlight Insula Lite pieces include the men’s Dean half-zip pullover featuring a melange design, and the Derry full-zip vest. Rounding out the line is the Dash pullover with PrimaLoft padding and the Duke half-zip hoodie.